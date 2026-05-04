Both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table, with four points each.
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
Can MI Beat LSG? IPL Record Paints Grim Picture For Hardik Pandya’s Side
MI vs LSG clash at the Wankhede Stadium carries high stakes, with both teams fighting to stay alive in IPL 2026, and a compelling head-to-head record adding to the intrigue.
MI vs LSG IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, two teams currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table will lock horns tonight, May 4, at the Wankhede Stadium. Both franchises are stranded on four points, and are considered pretty much out from the race to Playoffs. Nevertheless, the match will be going on, and the Mumbai home crowd will be hoping for nothing less than a win from Hardik Pandya and his men. Having said that, it is worth noting that Rishabh Pant's Lucknow hold a psychological edge.
LSG's Stellar IPL Record Against MI
Having debuted in the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League, LSG have faced MI on eight occasions thus far.
Mumbai have historically been a strong side, even when they have failed to win the title, but surprisingly, have had a tough time against Lucknow. In their eight meetings, LSG have won six times, while MI has only walked away with a win twice.
Furthermore, in their last five fixtures, LSG has won four times. So, despite having had a rough season, Rishabh Pant's side would be fancying its chances against Mumbai.
Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar’s Special Gesture: Hosts LSG Stars For Dinner Before MI Clash
Will Rohit Sharma Play Against LSG?
Rohit Sharma has been out of action for Mumbai Indians since their fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in early April due to a hamstring injury.
Fans have been hoping for the veteran's return, but nothing has been said officially about when he will actually be back.
Notably, as per a report by Cricbuzz, the MI management has left it up to Rohit Sharma to decision whether he will feature against LSG tonight.
The IPL 2026 match begins 7:30 PM IST onwards with the coin toss to be held half-an-hour prior, so fans won't have to wait too long to find out.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current standings of MI and LSG in the IPL 2026 points table?
What is the head-to-head record between LSG and MI?
LSG holds a strong record against MI, having won six out of their eight meetings. LSG has also won four of their last five fixtures against MI.
Will Rohit Sharma play in the MI vs LSG match?
Rohit Sharma has been out with a hamstring injury. The MI management has left the decision on his participation against LSG up to him.
Where and when is the MI vs LSG match being played?
The match will be played tonight, May 4, at the Wankhede Stadium. The game begins at 7:30 PM IST.