Can MI Beat LSG? IPL Record Paints Grim Picture For Hardik Pandya’s Side

MI vs LSG IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, two teams currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table will lock horns tonight, May 4, at the Wankhede Stadium. Both franchises are stranded on four points, and are considered pretty much out from the race to Playoffs. Nevertheless, the match will be going on, and the Mumbai home crowd will be hoping for nothing less than a win from Hardik Pandya and his men. Having said that, it is worth noting that Rishabh Pant's Lucknow hold a psychological edge.

LSG's Stellar IPL Record Against MI

Having debuted in the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League, LSG have faced MI on eight occasions thus far.

Mumbai have historically been a strong side, even when they have failed to win the title, but surprisingly, have had a tough time against Lucknow. In their eight meetings, LSG have won six times, while MI has only walked away with a win twice.

Furthermore, in their last five fixtures, LSG has won four times. So, despite having had a rough season, Rishabh Pant's side would be fancying its chances against Mumbai.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar’s Special Gesture: Hosts LSG Stars For Dinner Before MI Clash

Will Rohit Sharma Play Against LSG?

Rohit Sharma has been out of action for Mumbai Indians since their fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in early April due to a hamstring injury.

Fans have been hoping for the veteran's return, but nothing has been said officially about when he will actually be back.

Notably, as per a report by Cricbuzz, the MI management has left it up to Rohit Sharma to decision whether he will feature against LSG tonight.

The IPL 2026 match begins 7:30 PM IST onwards with the coin toss to be held half-an-hour prior, so fans won't have to wait too long to find out.