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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Full Schedule Announcement: Devajit Saikia Shares Major Update

IPL 2026 Full Schedule Announcement: Devajit Saikia Shares Major Update

BCCI has yet to name the venue for IPL 2026 Final, but industry insiders suggest a toss-up between two iconic stadiums. Read below.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 02:20 PM (IST)

IPL 2026 full schedule annoucement: BCCI is preparing to release the complete itinerary for the second phase of Indian Premier League 2026 tournament. Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the remaining IPL matches schedule, including the crucial knockout stages (playoffs) and the grand finale, will be made public shortly.

There are reports claiming that BCCI is expected to announce IPL 2026 full schedule by the end of this week (March 27-29, 2026). The phase 1 schedule, for first 20 matches (until April 12), has already been announced earlier.

Why full schedule still not announced?

According to Saikia, the delay in releasing the full schedule of IPL is a strategic move to ensure smooth logistics.

Security Coordination: BCCI works closely with various state governments to ensure police personnel are available, especially in cities hosting multiple sporting or political events.

Travel Logistics: With 10 teams moving across the country, the "Phase 2" IPL schedule aims to minimize travel fatigue and optimize the home-and-away balance.

Focus on North-East: Guwahati's Role

Saikia, who also hails from the Assam Cricket Association, highlighted the success of Guwahati as a premium IPL venue.

Rajasthan Royals' Second Home: The Barsapara Stadium is expected to host at least two home games for Rajasthan Royals in the latter half of the season.

Growth of Game: Saikia noted that the overwhelming response from fans in the North-East has made Guwahati a permanent fixture on the IPL map, proving that the league’s "expansion strategy" is working.

Venue for Final

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is officially cleared to host matches in IPL 2026 following government approval. Reports confirm the venue is scheduled to host the season opener (RCB vs SRH) on March 28, 2026, and is set to host a playoff match and the grand finale as well.

Also on ABP Live | BCCI Cancells IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of RCB vs SRH Clash

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
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IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Devajit Saikia IPL 2026 Full Schedule
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