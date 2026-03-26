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HomeSportsCricketWill Royal Challengers Bangalore Change Its Name? Ananya Birla Responds

Will Royal Challengers Bangalore Change Its Name? Ananya Birla Responds

RCB is currently at its commercial and sporting peak, having won the IPL 2025 title and the WPL 2024 & 2026 trophies.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 12:16 PM (IST)

The blockbuster acquisition of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by a consortium led by Aditya Birla Group for ₹16,660 crore ($1.78 billion) has led to fans wondering about the team's future identity. The franchise is transitioning from its liquor-branded roots (Diageo/United Spirits) to a diverse corporate powerhouse, and now fans have been anxious about a potential rebranding. However, Ananya Birla, a prominent face of the new ownership group, has provided the clarity the "12th Man Army" was looking for.

The "No Name Change" Confirmation

Amidst viral theories that the team might be renamed to reflect the "Birla" brand, Ananya Birla took to Instagram to address the buzz. She reshared a post on her Instagram story which explicitly stated that the name 'Royal Challengers Bengaluru' will remain unchanged.


Will Royal Challengers Bangalore Change Its Name? Ananya Birla Responds

It is not a formal corporate press release,  but Ananya's Insta post is being seen as a definitive "soft confirmation" intended to calm the fanbase and signal that the new owners value the team's existing brand equity.

Why Keeping Name Makes Sense

Experts and insiders suggest that a name change at this stage would be a high-risk move for the following reasons:

The "Champion" Factor: RCB is currently at its commercial and sporting peak, having won the IPL 2025 title and the WPL 2024 & 2026 trophies. Changing the name now would disrupt the momentum of a winning brand.

Global Brand Power: RCB is consistently ranked as one of the world's most engaged sports teams on social media. The "RCB" acronym is a global trademark that the new consortium now fully controls.

Recent Rebrand: The team already underwent a name update in 2024 (from Bangalore to Bengaluru). Another shift so soon is considered logistically unnecessary.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will the team name 'Royal Challengers Bengaluru' change?

No, Ananya Birla has confirmed via Instagram that the name 'Royal Challengers Bengaluru' will remain unchanged. This is intended to calm fanbase anxieties and leverage the existing brand equity.

Why is it sensible for RCB to keep its name?

Keeping the name makes sense due to the team's current commercial and sporting peak, its global brand power, and the fact that it recently rebranded from Bangalore to Bengaluru in 2024.

Who acquired Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru was acquired by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group for ₹16,660 crore.

What is the significance of Ananya Birla's confirmation?

Ananya Birla's Instagram post serves as a definitive 'soft confirmation' from the new ownership group, signaling their intent to retain the established 'RCB' brand.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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