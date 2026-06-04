Delhi Hotel Fire: African Couple Found Dead In Each Other’s Arms

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Malviya Nagar hotel fire killed 21 people by smoke inhalation.

African IVF couple died embracing; smoke inhalation killed them.

Max Hospital admits 15 patients; six on ventilators, all stable.

An African couple undergoing IVF treatment at a Delhi hospital were found dead in each other’s arms after a fire at a hotel in Malviya Nagar claimed 21 lives due to smoke inhalation.

The incident has emerged as one of the most tragic aspects of the fire disaster that unfolded in south Delhi.

According to reports, the couple had been staying in Delhi for IVF treatment at a hospital when the fire broke out at the hotel in Malviya Nagar.

Couple Found Embracing After Fire

They were later found dead in each other’s arms after smoke inhalation claimed their lives along with 19 others.

The incident has drawn emotional reactions, with the tragedy reflecting the phrase “till death do us part”.

Several Patients Undergoing Treatment At Max Hospital

Meanwhile, Max Hospital in Saket said 15 patients are currently admitted following the fire incident, including 13 foreign nationals.

According to the hospital, six patients are on ventilator support.

The hospital said the condition of all ventilated patients has shown improvement and they are currently stable.

The remaining nine patients are admitted in the ICU and general wards, and their overall condition is also stated to be stable.

One patient is expected to be discharged later in the day.

No Patient In Extremely Critical Condition

The hospital said no patient is currently in an extremely critical condition, although the nature and severity of injuries vary from patient to patient.

It also stated that one patient underwent spine surgery on Wednesday and continues to remain under close observation.

According to the hospital, all admitted patients are receiving continuous care and regular monitoring.

Lovkesh Bajaj Arrested

Accused Lovkesh Bajaj, who was arrested a day after the deadly fire in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, allegedly told police during questioning that he did not have the time to personally supervise or manage the premises, sources said.

The fire claimed 21 lives, including 12 foreign nationals and nine Indians.

According to sources, Bajaj told investigators that the day-to-day functioning of the establishment had been handed over to another individual, who was responsible for billing, accounts and overall operations.

Sources further said Bajaj claimed that changes to the structure, including increasing room sizes and carrying out modifications, were suggested by another person. He allegedly told police that he had been assured such arrangements were “routine” and that “everything works in Delhi”.

During interrogation, Bajaj is also learnt to have admitted that the premises did not possess a Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC), sources added.