Delhi Hotel Fire: African Couple Found Dead In Each Other’s Arms

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Hotel Fire: ‘Till Death Do Us Part’ Becomes Heartbreaking Reality For African Couple In Final Embrace

Delhi Hotel Fire: ‘Till Death Do Us Part’ Becomes Heartbreaking Reality For African Couple In Final Embrace

According to reports, the couple had been staying in Delhi for IVF treatment at a hospital when the fire broke out at the hotel in Malviya Nagar.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Malviya Nagar hotel fire killed 21 people by smoke inhalation.
  • African IVF couple died embracing; smoke inhalation killed them.
  • Max Hospital admits 15 patients; six on ventilators, all stable.

An African couple undergoing IVF treatment at a Delhi hospital were found dead in each other’s arms after a fire at a hotel in Malviya Nagar claimed 21 lives due to smoke inhalation.

The incident has emerged as one of the most tragic aspects of the fire disaster that unfolded in south Delhi.

According to reports, the couple had been staying in Delhi for IVF treatment at a hospital when the fire broke out at the hotel in Malviya Nagar.

Couple Found Embracing After Fire

They were later found dead in each other’s arms after smoke inhalation claimed their lives along with 19 others.

The incident has drawn emotional reactions, with the tragedy reflecting the phrase “till death do us part”.

Several Patients Undergoing Treatment At Max Hospital

Meanwhile, Max Hospital in Saket said 15 patients are currently admitted following the fire incident, including 13 foreign nationals.

According to the hospital, six patients are on ventilator support.

The hospital said the condition of all ventilated patients has shown improvement and they are currently stable.

The remaining nine patients are admitted in the ICU and general wards, and their overall condition is also stated to be stable.

One patient is expected to be discharged later in the day.

No Patient In Extremely Critical Condition

The hospital said no patient is currently in an extremely critical condition, although the nature and severity of injuries vary from patient to patient.

It also stated that one patient underwent spine surgery on Wednesday and continues to remain under close observation.

According to the hospital, all admitted patients are receiving continuous care and regular monitoring.

Lovkesh Bajaj Arrested

Accused Lovkesh Bajaj, who was arrested a day after the deadly fire in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, allegedly told police during questioning that he did not have the time to personally supervise or manage the premises, sources said.

The fire claimed 21 lives, including 12 foreign nationals and nine Indians.

According to sources, Bajaj told investigators that the day-to-day functioning of the establishment had been handed over to another individual, who was responsible for billing, accounts and overall operations.

Sources further said Bajaj claimed that changes to the structure, including increasing room sizes and carrying out modifications, were suggested by another person. He allegedly told police that he had been assured such arrangements were “routine” and that “everything works in Delhi”.

During interrogation, Bajaj is also learnt to have admitted that the premises did not possess a Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC), sources added.

Before You Go

Patna Firing Case: Police Detain Two Guards Linked to Khan Sir’s Coaching Centre After Viral Video

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the African couple mentioned in the article?

An African couple undergoing IVF treatment in Delhi was found dead in each other's arms after a hotel fire in Malviya Nagar. Their deaths, along with 19 others, were due to smoke inhalation.

Why was the African couple in Delhi?

The couple had been staying in Delhi specifically for IVF treatment at a hospital. Their journey ended tragically due to the hotel fire.

How many patients were admitted to Max Hospital following the fire?

Max Hospital in Saket admitted 15 patients after the fire incident. This group includes 13 foreign nationals, with six currently receiving ventilator support.

What is the condition of the patients at Max Hospital?

The condition of all ventilated patients has improved and they are stable. The remaining nine patients, in ICU and general wards, are also reported to be stable.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 Jun 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
IVF Malviya Nagar Delhi Hotel Fire African Couple Found Dead In Each Other’s Arms African Couple Dead Lovkesh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Hotel Fire: ‘Till Death Do Us Part’ Becomes Heartbreaking Reality For African Couple In Final Embrace
Delhi Hotel Fire: African Couple Found Dead In Each Other’s Arms
Cities
Malviya Nagar Fire: Delhi Govt Cracks Down On Rule-Violating Buildings
Malviya Nagar Fire: Delhi Govt Cracks Down On Rule-Violating Buildings
Cities
Chennai Mayor Priya Accused Of 'Snubbing' TVK MLA During Lamp-Lighting Ceremony, Denies Charge
Chennai Mayor Priya Accused Of 'Snubbing' TVK MLA During Lamp-Lighting Ceremony, Denies Charge
Cities
‘Those Seeking Power Can Go With Shivakumar’: New Karnataka Congress Chief B K Hariprasad
‘Those Seeking Power Can Go With Shivakumar’: New Karnataka Congress Chief B K Hariprasad
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Firing Case: Police Detain Two Guards Linked to Khan Sir’s Coaching Centre After Viral Video
Breaking: Delhi Hotel Blaze, Muzaffarpur ICU Fire and Hyderabad Market Inferno Raise Alarms
Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Commercial Complex in Ameerpet, Firefighters Rush to Contain Flames
BREAKING: Delhi Fire Exposé Reveals Unsafe PGs, Basement Rooms and No Exit Systems in Malviya Nagar
BREAKING: Delhi Hotel Fire Preliminary Probe Points to Short Circuit, Exit Lapses Exposed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget