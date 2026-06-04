Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: Runner-Up To Earn More Than IPL Champions

The countdown to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 has begun, with the prestigious tournament set to be held in England from June 12 to July 5. A total of 12 teams will compete across 33 matches, with the participants divided into two groups of six. India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group, adding further excitement to the event.

Record-breaking prize pool

Ahead of the tournament, the ICC has announced a record-breaking prize pool that has caught the attention of the cricketing world. The total prize fund for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 stands at US$ 8.76 million (approximately ₹244 crore), marking a 10 percent increase from the previous edition.

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What makes the announcement even more remarkable is that the runner-up of the tournament will earn more prize money than the IPL 2026 champions. Royal Challengers Bengaluru received ₹20 crore for winning the IPL title this year, but the Women's T20 World Cup runners-up are set to take home significantly more.

The team that wins the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will receive a massive US$ 2.34 million (around ₹65 crore), more than three times the prize money awarded to the IPL-winning franchise.

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Big reward for runners-up

Meanwhile, the runners-up will pocket US$ 1.17 million, which converts to roughly ₹32 crore. That amount is around ₹12 crore more than the reward received by IPL champions RCB.

The financial rewards extend beyond the finalists as well. Each losing semi-finalist will receive US$ 675,000 (approximately ₹18.5 crore), while the remaining participating teams are also guaranteed substantial payouts, estimated at around ₹7 crore each.

In addition, teams will earn US$ 31,154 (close to ₹90 lakh) for every victory in the group stage, ensuring that every match carries significant financial incentives alongside the race for the world title.