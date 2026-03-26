BCCI Cancells IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of RCB vs SRH Clash

The 2026 IPL season will kick off on March 28 with the opening match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Unlike previous seasons, BCCI has decided not to hold the traditional opening ceremony.

According to a report in Times of India, this decision is a tribute to the 11 lives lost in a stampede in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025, following RCB's first IPL title win. Instead, BCCI plans a grand closing ceremony on May 31.

"Due to last year's tragic incident on June 4 last year, there will be no formal function on the day of the start of IPL -2026 (in Bengaluru). The BCCI is not organizing any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL-19 as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on June 4, 2025.

"However, BCCI and the IPL Governing Council are planning a grand entertainment function at the closing of the IPL, on the day of the final (May 31)," Devajit Saikia, Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India, told to TOI.

This is not the first time the IPL has cancelled its opening festivities due to tragedy. In 2019, the opening ceremony was called off following the Pulwama attack, with funds redirected to families of martyred CRPF soldiers. Also, BCCI will announce the schedule for the remaining IPL 2026 matches soon.