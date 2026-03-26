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HomeSportsIPLBCCI Cancells IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of RCB vs SRH Clash

BCCI Cancells IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of RCB vs SRH Clash

This is not the first time the IPL has cancelled its opening festivities due to tragedy.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 01:42 PM (IST)

The 2026 IPL season will kick off on March 28 with the opening match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Unlike previous seasons, BCCI has decided not to hold the traditional opening ceremony.

According to a report in Times of India, this decision is a tribute to the 11 lives lost in a stampede in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025, following RCB's first IPL title win. Instead, BCCI plans a grand closing ceremony on May 31.

"Due to last year's tragic incident on June 4 last year, there will be no formal function on the day of the start of IPL -2026 (in Bengaluru). The BCCI is not organizing any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL-19 as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on June 4, 2025.

"However, BCCI and the IPL Governing Council are planning a grand entertainment function at the closing of the IPL, on the day of the final (May 31)," Devajit Saikia, Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India, told to TOI.

This is not the first time the IPL has cancelled its opening festivities due to tragedy. In 2019, the opening ceremony was called off following the Pulwama attack, with funds redirected to families of martyred CRPF soldiers. Also, BCCI will announce the schedule for the remaining IPL 2026 matches soon.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When does the 2026 IPL season start and who is playing the opening match?

The 2026 IPL season kicks off on March 28. The opening match is between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Will there be an opening ceremony for the 2026 IPL season?

No, there will not be a traditional opening ceremony. This is a tribute to the lives lost in a stampede in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025.

When is the closing ceremony planned for the 2026 IPL?

The BCCI is planning a grand closing ceremony on May 31, which is the day of the final match.

Why has the BCCI decided not to hold an opening ceremony?

The decision is a mark of respect to the departed souls due to a tragic incident that occurred on June 4, 2025, in Bengaluru.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI IPL Opening Ceremony IPL 2026 RCB VS SRH IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony
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