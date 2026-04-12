Indian Cricketers Whose Multiple Marriages Made Headlines

The history of Indian cricket features several prominent players whose personal lives, specifically their multiple marriages, have drawn significant public interest. These transitions often reflect the complexities of balancing a high-pressure professional career with personal evolution.

Indian cricketers with multiple marriages

Mohammad Azharuddin: The former Indian captain’s personal life was as much in the headlines as his batting. After a nine-year marriage to his first wife, Naureen, he married Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani in 1996. This high-profile union ended in divorce in 2010.

Dinesh Karthik: Following a difficult and highly publicised divorce from his first wife, Nikita Vanjara, in 2012, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman found a new chapter with Indian squash champion Dipika Pallikal. The two married in 2015 and are often cited as one of India's most successful sporting power couples.

Shikhar Dhawan: After a decade-long marriage to Aesha Mukherjee that ended in 2023, the star opener reportedly began a new chapter in early 2026. He married his Irish partner, Sophie Shine, in a private ceremony in the Delhi-NCR region on February 21, 2026.

Arun Lal: The former Indian opener and respected commentator made national news in 2022. At the age of 66, he married Bulbul Saha after a mutual and amicable separation from his first wife, Reena, demonstrating that the search for companionship has no age limit.

Javagal Srinath: Known as the "Mysore Express," the legendary pacer divorced his first wife, Jyothsna, in 2007. He moved forward with his life by marrying journalist Madhavi Patravali in 2008 in a quiet, private ceremony.

Vinod Kambli: The flamboyant former batsman first married Noella Lewis in 1998. Following their separation, he married fashion model Andrea Hewitt, with whom he has been for many years.

Yograj Singh: The former Indian fast bowler and father of Yuvraj Singh was first married to Shabnam Singh. After their divorce, he married Satveer Kaur, starting a second family.

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