MI vs RCB: Who Earns More? Top 5 Highest-Paid IPL 2026 Stars Compared

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru face off tonight.

Virat Kohli is RCB's highest-paid player at 21 crore.

Jasprit Bumrah tops MI's salaries with an 18 crore contract.

MI vs RCB IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will meet tonight, April 12, at the Wankhede Stadium, for what promises to be an exciting IPL 2026 fixture. Their on-field head-to-head record shows that MI, five-time winners of the tournament, have a comfortable lead on the current defending champions. However, there is also considerable interest on how the two sides match-up on the salaries front, given the high-profile names they boast in their respective squads. So, as we wait for the MI vs RCB IPL 2026 clash, let's take a look at their top 5 highest earning players this season.

MI vs RCB: IPL 2026 Salaries Compared

Indian fast-bowling ace, Jasprit Bumrah, is MI's highest-paid star with a Rs 18 crore contract. However, RCB's highest-paid star boasts a Rs 21 crore contract. This is none other than Virat Kohli.

Skipper Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav follow next on the list for Mumbai, both on Rs 16.35 crore contracts. On the other hand, Bengaluru's next top-paid stars are Australia's Josh Hazlewood and England's Phil Salt, who earn Rs 12.50 and 11.50 crores, respectively.

MI's fourth highest-paid player is their former, and most successful captain, Rohit Sharma, who has a Rs 16 crore contract with the franchise. For RCB, it is their captain, Rajat Patidar, on a Rs 11 crore contract.

Mumbai's fifth highest-paid player is New Zealand fast-bowler, Trent Boult, who has a Rs 12.50 crore contract. Bengaluru's fifth top-paid star is their wicketkeeper, Jitesh Sharma, also on a Rs 11 crore contract in IPL 2026.

MI vs RCB: IPL 2026 Match Time

Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 7:30 PM onwards at the iconic Wankhede Stadium today. This will be their first meeting of this season.

The coin toss is expected around 7:00 PM, with captains Hardik Pandya and Rajat Patidar leading their respective sides.

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