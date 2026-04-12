The Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru tonight, April 12, at the Wankhede Stadium. The match starts from 7:30 PM onwards.
MI vs RCB: Who Earns More? Top 5 Highest-Paid IPL 2026 Stars Compared
Exciting builds for IPL 2026's high-profile MI vs RCB clash, but first, here's a quick look at the two franchises' top-earning stars this season.
- Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru face off tonight.
- Virat Kohli is RCB's highest-paid player at 21 crore.
- Jasprit Bumrah tops MI's salaries with an 18 crore contract.
MI vs RCB IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will meet tonight, April 12, at the Wankhede Stadium, for what promises to be an exciting IPL 2026 fixture. Their on-field head-to-head record shows that MI, five-time winners of the tournament, have a comfortable lead on the current defending champions. However, there is also considerable interest on how the two sides match-up on the salaries front, given the high-profile names they boast in their respective squads. So, as we wait for the MI vs RCB IPL 2026 clash, let's take a look at their top 5 highest earning players this season.
MI vs RCB: IPL 2026 Salaries Compared
Indian fast-bowling ace, Jasprit Bumrah, is MI's highest-paid star with a Rs 18 crore contract. However, RCB's highest-paid star boasts a Rs 21 crore contract. This is none other than Virat Kohli.
Skipper Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav follow next on the list for Mumbai, both on Rs 16.35 crore contracts. On the other hand, Bengaluru's next top-paid stars are Australia's Josh Hazlewood and England's Phil Salt, who earn Rs 12.50 and 11.50 crores, respectively.
MI's fourth highest-paid player is their former, and most successful captain, Rohit Sharma, who has a Rs 16 crore contract with the franchise. For RCB, it is their captain, Rajat Patidar, on a Rs 11 crore contract.
Mumbai's fifth highest-paid player is New Zealand fast-bowler, Trent Boult, who has a Rs 12.50 crore contract. Bengaluru's fifth top-paid star is their wicketkeeper, Jitesh Sharma, also on a Rs 11 crore contract in IPL 2026.
MI vs RCB: IPL 2026 Match Time
Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 7:30 PM onwards at the iconic Wankhede Stadium today. This will be their first meeting of this season.
The coin toss is expected around 7:00 PM, with captains Hardik Pandya and Rajat Patidar leading their respective sides.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When and where is the MI vs RCB IPL 2026 match?
Who is the highest-paid player for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026?
Jasprit Bumrah is MI's highest-paid star with an Rs 18 crore contract for IPL 2026.
Who is the highest-paid player for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026?
Virat Kohli is RCB's highest-paid star, boasting an Rs 21 crore contract for IPL 2026.
What is the head-to-head record between MI and RCB?
Mumbai Indians have a comfortable lead over the current defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in their on-field head-to-head record.