Can Mumbai Indians Still Qualify? IPL 2026 Playoff Chances Explained

The five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), are currently treading on thin ice in IPL 2026. Following their recent heartbreak against Sunrisers Hyderabad - where they failed to defend a massive total of 243 - the path to the playoffs has become a steep mountain to climb for Hardik Pandya’s men.

As of May 2, 2026, here is the breakdown of MI's qualification chances for IPL Playoffs:

MI's Current Standings

Position: 9th Place in points table

Record: 2 Wins, 6 Losses (8 Games Played)

Points: 4

Net Run Rate (NRR): -0.784

Qualification Scenarios: The "Perfect Finish" Needed

With only 6 matches remaining in the league stage, MI has zero margin for error. Historically, 16 points is the "safe zone" for a top-four finish, while 14 points often leads to a tie-breaker situation.

To reach 16 points: MI must win all 6 of their remaining matches. This is a "must-win" scenario for every game from here on out.

To reach 14 points: MI must win 5 out of 6 matches. However, at 14 points, their poor NRR (-0.784) would almost certainly disqualify them unless they win their remaining games by massive margins to overtake teams like GT or RR.

The Knockout Factor: One more loss will likely end their mathematical hopes of a top-four finish, leaving them dependent on improbable results from other teams.

MI's Road Ahead (Remaining Fixtures)

Mumbai’s remaining schedule is arguably the toughest in the league, featuring the current table-toppers and high-performing rivals:

May 2: vs Chennai Super Kings | Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium | Difficulty: High (Away at Chepauk)

May 4: vs Lucknow Super Giants | Venue: Wankhede Stadium | Difficulty: Moderate (Home)

May 10: vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Venue: Raipur | Difficulty: High (Neutral)

May 14: vs Punjab Kings | Venue: Dharamsala | Difficulty: Very High (Vs Table Toppers)

May 20: vs Kolkata Knight Riders | Venue: Eden Gardens | Difficulty: Moderate (Away)

May 24: vs Rajasthan Royals | Venue: Wankhede Stadium | Difficulty: High (Home)

Can MI Do It?

While the situation looks grim, MI fans will remember the "Miracle of 2015," where the team won seven of their last eight games to lift the trophy. However, the 2026 campaign has been plagued by bowling inconsistency, particularly at the death. To qualify, MI doesn't just need wins; they need to dominate.

Every game is now a final for Mumbai Indians. If they lose tonight's high-stakes "El Clasico" against CSK in Chennai, the doors to the 2026 playoffs will effectively be slammed shut.