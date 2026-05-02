WATCH: Why Did Jadeja and Kuldeep Argue? Truth Behind Heated Scene

The 43rd match of Indian Premier League 2026 saw Delhi Capitals defeat the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. During the game, a light-hearted moment between Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja grabbed attention and quickly went viral.

The incident occurred when Jadeja walked in to bat after Dhruv Jurel’s dismissal in the 12th over. As he approached the crease, Kuldeep briefly stood in his way, prompting Jadeja to jokingly swing his bat in front of him - seemingly a playful signal of intent.

Kuldeep Yadav responded with a friendly grab and a light shove, underlining the camaraderie between the two teammates, who have shared the field for India. The amusing exchange was widely circulated on social media.

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Match summary

After winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals opted to bat but had a shaky start, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (4) early. Suryavanshi was bowled by Kyle Jamieson, while Jaiswal fell to Mitchell Starc.

Riyan Parag then anchored the innings with a superb 90 off 50 balls, hitting 5 sixes and 8 fours, before also being dismissed by Starc. Late fireworks from Donovan Ferreira, who smashed 47 off just 14 deliveries, lifted Rajasthan to a strong total of 225.

In reply, Delhi Capitals got off to a flying start through Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul, who added 110 runs for the opening wicket. Nissanka scored 62 off 33 balls, while Rahul made 75 off 40. Contributions from Nitish Rana (33), Tristan Stubbs (18), and Ashutosh Sharma (25) ensured Delhi completed the chase with five balls remaining.

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