WATCH: Why Did Jadeja and Kuldeep Argue? Truth Behind Heated Scene

During the match, Kuldeep Yadav playfully blocked Ravindra Jadeja's path to the crease, leading to a humorous bat swing from Jadeja and a friendly shove from Kuldeep.
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The incident occurred when Jadeja walked in to bat after Dhruv Jurel’s dismissal in the 12th over.
The 43rd match of Indian Premier League 2026 saw Delhi Capitals defeat the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. During the game, a light-hearted moment between Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja grabbed attention and quickly went viral.
The incident occurred when Jadeja walked in to bat after Dhruv Jurel’s dismissal in the 12th over. As he approached the crease, Kuldeep briefly stood in his way, prompting Jadeja to jokingly swing his bat in front of him - seemingly a playful signal of intent.
Kuldeep Yadav responded with a friendly grab and a light shove, underlining the camaraderie between the two teammates, who have shared the field for India. The amusing exchange was widely circulated on social media.
WATCH VIDEO
𝙈𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙞 𝙧𝙪𝙠𝙣𝙞 𝙣𝙖𝙝𝙞 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙝𝙞𝙮𝙚...— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 1, 2026
Kuldeep Yadav & Ravindra Jadeja shared a fun moment in the middle of the game. 😅#TATAIPL 2026 ➡️ #RRvDC | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/cMKydi0l80 pic.twitter.com/6EijsAT5Nd
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Match summary
After winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals opted to bat but had a shaky start, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (4) early. Suryavanshi was bowled by Kyle Jamieson, while Jaiswal fell to Mitchell Starc.
Riyan Parag then anchored the innings with a superb 90 off 50 balls, hitting 5 sixes and 8 fours, before also being dismissed by Starc. Late fireworks from Donovan Ferreira, who smashed 47 off just 14 deliveries, lifted Rajasthan to a strong total of 225.
In reply, Delhi Capitals got off to a flying start through Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul, who added 110 runs for the opening wicket. Nissanka scored 62 off 33 balls, while Rahul made 75 off 40. Contributions from Nitish Rana (33), Tristan Stubbs (18), and Ashutosh Sharma (25) ensured Delhi completed the chase with five balls remaining.
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Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened between Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja during the RR vs DC match?
Which teams played in the 43rd IPL 2026 match?
The 43rd match of Indian Premier League 2026 was played between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals.
Who won the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals?
Delhi Capitals defeated the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the 43rd IPL 2026 match.
What was the final score for Rajasthan Royals?
Rajasthan Royals scored 225 runs, anchored by Riyan Parag's 90 and Donovan Ferreira's 47 off 14 balls.
Who were the key performers for Delhi Capitals in their chase?
Pathum Nissanka (62) and KL Rahul (75) provided a strong opening partnership, supported by contributions from Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, and Ashutosh Sharma.