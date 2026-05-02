Salman Ali Agha Names Teammate Responsible For Pakistan's Asia Cup Final Defeat

Pakistan's 2025 Asia Cup campaign ended in heartbreak, and captain Salman Ali Agha has pointed toward the team’s bowling discipline - specifically citing Haris Rauf - as a major factor in their final defeat against India.

In a high-tension summit clash held in Dubai on September 28, 2025, India secured a 5-wicket win with just two balls to spare. Defending a modest total of 146, Pakistan’s bowlers initially kept the game alive. However, the momentum shifted during the death overs.

Speaking on the ARY podcast, Salman Ali Agha highlighted that while the spinners had established control mid-innings, the fast-bowling unit struggled to maintain the same pressure. He specifically noted that Rauf’s expensive spells in the final phase of the match allowed India’s middle order to find boundaries at critical moments.

“I must have made a lot of mistakes. If our results are not good, I must have made mistakes. But I think if I had continued with Abrar Ahmed in the final of the Asia Cup, the result of the game could have been different,” Salman Ali Agha said in the podcast.

“But if you look at the other side, I gave Haris the over. Because he was our main bowler in that match, he couldn't have executed well. But if I had continued with Abrar, the result could have been different,” Salman Ali Agha added.

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Controversial Narrative

The friction between the captain and the pacer was exacerbated by off-field theatrics. Prior to the final, Rauf had been fined 30% of his match fee by the ICC for provocative "6-0" gestures toward Indian fans - a reference to military conflicts that added unnecessary political tension to the sporting event.

While Salman initially defended Rauf’s right to express "raw emotion" in pre-match pressers, his tone shifted following the loss:

The skipper suggested that the pace attack deviated from the planned lengths, opting for "ego-driven" short balls rather than the slower variations that had proved effective earlier in the tournament. Salman admitted that the team "made more mistakes" under the baggage of the Indo-Pak rivalry, with Rauf’s final overs being a focal point of that breakdown.

India’s Clinical Finish

India’s victory was anchored by Tilak Varma, who was named Player of the Match for his composed finishing. For Pakistan, the loss marked a missed opportunity to win their first Asia Cup in 13 years, leading to a period of intense internal scrutiny within the PCB regarding the leadership and the conduct of senior pacers like Rauf.