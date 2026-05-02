BCCI's Big Action Against Kyle Jamieson After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Incident

Delhi Capitals' pacer Kyle Jamieson has been officially penalized by BCCI following his heated exchange with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals match on May 1.

BCCI’s Sanction

The match referee, Rajeev Seth, found Jamieson in breach of the IPL Code of Conduct during the high-voltage clash in Jaipur. Jamieson has been handed a formal warning and one demerit point added to his disciplinary record.

The New Zealander was found guilty of violating Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct, which covers "using language, actions, or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal."

Jamieson admitted to the Level 1 offense and accepted the sanction, meaning no formal hearing was required.

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Context of Confrontation

The incident occurred in the second over of the match. The teenage prodigy, Sooryavanshi, began the over by smashing Jamieson for a boundary. However, the veteran bowler responded immediately with a clinical yorker that sent the youngster back to the dugout for just 4 runs.

Pumped up by the breakthrough, Jamieson followed the dismissed batter in an aggressive manner, shouting and making gestures that the officials deemed crossed the line of professional conduct, especially given the significant age gap between the two players.

Coach's Surprising Reaction

While fans on social media slammed Jamieson for a "fragile ego," Rajasthan Royals coach Vikram Rathour offered a more philosophical take. Rathour suggested that the aggressive celebration was actually a form of "unintentional appreciation," stating that the fact a world-class bowler felt the need to celebrate so fiercely against a 15-year-old shows just how much of a threat Sooryavanshi has become in this tournament.

Despite the early wicket, Delhi Capitals went on to win the match by 7 wickets, completing their highest successful chase in IPL history.