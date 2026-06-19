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HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XI; Nitish Kumar, Dubey Likely To Get A Chance

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XI; Nitish Kumar, Dubey Likely To Get A Chance

India will look to complete a 3-0 whitewash against Afghanistan in Chennai, while also testing their bench strength and giving game time to several squad members.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
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  • Management will assess their performance for future assignments.

Ind Vs Afg 3rd ODI: Team India has already sealed the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan after winning the first two matches of the series and will now look to complete a clean sweep when the two sides meet in Chennai on June 20.

With the series already in the bag, the final ODI could provide an opportunity for a few players to get valuable game time before upcoming assignments. A couple of players have impressed in limited chances and could be rewarded with a place in the playing XI.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Could Return

Nitish Kumar Reddy made a strong impression in the first ODI in Dharamsala. The pace-bowling all-rounder picked up figures of 2/31 and looked promising with the ball.

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With India already leading the series, the management could hand him another opportunity, especially to assess his batting capabilities. If selected, he could be used higher up the order to see how he handles responsibility with the bat.

Prasidh Krishna In Contention

Prasidh Krishna featured in the first ODI and bowled well but was left out of the second match in Lucknow.

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The final ODI could be a chance for the pacer to return to the side and get another outing before the team moves on to the next assignment.

Harsh Dubey Deserves Another Opportunity

Harsh Dubey made an immediate impact when given a chance and impressed with his all-round potential.

The spinner showed good control and looked like a player who could play an important role in the middle overs. With India expected to rotate the squad, Dubey could be among the players who get another opportunity in Chennai.

Predicted India Playing XI vs Afghanistan

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey.

With the series already secured, India's focus might shift towards testing the players on the bench and giving opportunities to players who have had limited chances so far.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the predicted Indian playing XI for the 3rd ODI?

The predicted XI includes Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, and Harsh Dubey.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
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Prasidh Krishna India Predicted Playing XI Nitish Kumar Reddy Harsh Dubey India Vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI
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