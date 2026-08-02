13 Fours, 25 Sixes: Abhishek Sharma Smashes 233 Off 91 In Punjab Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Sharma scored 233 runs off 91 balls domestically.

This explosive innings followed recent struggles in international T20s.

International dismissals highlighted struggles against disciplined pace bowling.

Century serves as timely reminder of his match-winning potential.

Abhishek Sharma reminded everyone of his extraordinary batting ability with a breathtaking double century in Punjab's Inter-District Senior Tournament. The left-hander hammered 233 off just 91 balls for Amritsar against Tarn Taran, producing one of the most destructive innings seen in domestic cricket. The knock comes as the India opener looks to rediscover his best form after a difficult run in T20 internationals.

Abhishek Dominates With 25 Sixes

Abhishek's innings was built on fearless strokeplay from the outset. He finished with 233 runs at a strike rate of 256.04, striking 15 fours and an astonishing 25 sixes during his stay at the crease.

The scorecard quickly spread across social media, with fans reacting to one of the most explosive knocks played in Indian domestic cricket this season.

The innings also arrived at an important moment in his career. While he has remained one of India's most exciting white-ball batters, recent international performances have raised questions about his consistency.

WATCH VIDEO

ABHISHEK SHARMA MAKES A STATEMENT 🔥



- He smashed 233 runs from just 91 balls with 15 fours & 25 sixes against Tarn Taran Men Sr in the One Day District match pic.twitter.com/QV4k83Oo5e — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 2, 2026

International Numbers Tell A Different Story

Against England, Abhishek managed 131 runs in five T20Is at an average of 26.20. His subsequent series against Ireland produced only 49 runs in two innings at an average of 24.50. Across his last ten T20I innings, he has crossed fifty only once. The bigger concern has been the manner of his dismissals rather than the numbers themselves.

During India's series against Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani dismissed him in all three matches. One dismissal came after chasing a wide delivery, another from a mistimed shot to backward point, while the third followed an attempted slash outside off stump that produced an edge behind the wicket.

Although the dismissals looked different, they exposed the same weakness. Abhishek rarely appeared settled against disciplined pace bowling outside the off stump. Zimbabwe's bowlers also targeted another area. Sikandar Raza began with off-spin before Muzarabani attacked with pace, forcing the left-hander to adapt without much success.

Timely Reminder Before India's Next Assignment

The contrast between his domestic innings and recent international form is striking. Before the T20 World Cup, Abhishek averaged 37.05 in T20Is with a strike rate close to 195. Since then, his average has fallen to 19.40, while his strike rate has reduced to around 165.

Those figures explain why this innings could prove important beyond the runs alone. India still regard Abhishek as one of their most explosive top-order batters, but they will also expect greater consistency against quality international attacks.

Whether this remarkable innings becomes the turning point in his season will only become clear when he returns to international cricket. For now, Abhishek has delivered a timely reminder of the match-winning ability that made him one of India's brightest T20 prospects.