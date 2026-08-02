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English NewsSportsCricket13 Fours, 25 Sixes: Abhishek Sharma Smashes 233 Off 91 In Punjab Match

13 Fours, 25 Sixes: Abhishek Sharma Smashes 233 Off 91 In Punjab Match

Abhishek Sharma blasted 233 off 91 balls with 25 sixes in a Punjab Inter-District match, offering a timely reminder of his talent amid a difficult run with India's T20I side.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Abhishek Sharma scored 233 runs off 91 balls domestically.
  • This explosive innings followed recent struggles in international T20s.
  • International dismissals highlighted struggles against disciplined pace bowling.
  • Century serves as timely reminder of his match-winning potential.

Abhishek Sharma reminded everyone of his extraordinary batting ability with a breathtaking double century in Punjab's Inter-District Senior Tournament. The left-hander hammered 233 off just 91 balls for Amritsar against Tarn Taran, producing one of the most destructive innings seen in domestic cricket. The knock comes as the India opener looks to rediscover his best form after a difficult run in T20 internationals.

Abhishek Dominates With 25 Sixes

Abhishek's innings was built on fearless strokeplay from the outset. He finished with 233 runs at a strike rate of 256.04, striking 15 fours and an astonishing 25 sixes during his stay at the crease.

The scorecard quickly spread across social media, with fans reacting to one of the most explosive knocks played in Indian domestic cricket this season.

The innings also arrived at an important moment in his career. While he has remained one of India's most exciting white-ball batters, recent international performances have raised questions about his consistency.

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International Numbers Tell A Different Story

Against England, Abhishek managed 131 runs in five T20Is at an average of 26.20. His subsequent series against Ireland produced only 49 runs in two innings at an average of 24.50. Across his last ten T20I innings, he has crossed fifty only once. The bigger concern has been the manner of his dismissals rather than the numbers themselves.

During India's series against Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani dismissed him in all three matches. One dismissal came after chasing a wide delivery, another from a mistimed shot to backward point, while the third followed an attempted slash outside off stump that produced an edge behind the wicket.

Although the dismissals looked different, they exposed the same weakness. Abhishek rarely appeared settled against disciplined pace bowling outside the off stump. Zimbabwe's bowlers also targeted another area. Sikandar Raza began with off-spin before Muzarabani attacked with pace, forcing the left-hander to adapt without much success.

Timely Reminder Before India's Next Assignment

The contrast between his domestic innings and recent international form is striking. Before the T20 World Cup, Abhishek averaged 37.05 in T20Is with a strike rate close to 195. Since then, his average has fallen to 19.40, while his strike rate has reduced to around 165.

Those figures explain why this innings could prove important beyond the runs alone. India still regard Abhishek as one of their most explosive top-order batters, but they will also expect greater consistency against quality international attacks.

Whether this remarkable innings becomes the turning point in his season will only become clear when he returns to international cricket. For now, Abhishek has delivered a timely reminder of the match-winning ability that made him one of India's brightest T20 prospects.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Abhishek Sharma's recent batting achievement?

Abhishek Sharma scored an extraordinary 233 runs off just 91 balls for Amritsar against Tarn Taran. This breathtaking double century was in Punjab's Inter-District Senior Tournament.

How many sixes did Abhishek Sharma hit in his recent innings?

Abhishek Sharma struck an astonishing 25 sixes during his innings of 233 runs. He also hit 15 fours, achieving a strike rate of 256.04.

Why is this innings considered significant for Abhishek Sharma's career?

This innings is crucial as it follows a difficult run in T20 internationals, serving as a timely reminder of his match-winning ability. It could be a turning point for his consistency.

What issues has Abhishek Sharma faced in recent T20 international matches?

He has struggled with consistency, particularly against disciplined pace bowling outside the off stump, leading to a decline in his T20I average and strike rate.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma India Cricket Team India T20I Squad Punjab Inter-District Tournament
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