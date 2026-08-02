Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026: Schedule, Teams, Auction Date, Venue And All You Need To Know

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The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has officially launched the inaugural Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, a new domestic competition aimed at identifying and developing the state's next generation of cricketers. India captain Shubman Gill and fast bowler Arshdeep Singh attended the launch in Mullanpur as the PCA confirmed the tournament schedule, participating teams, auction date, player regulations and other key details ahead of the first season.

Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026 Schedule And Dates

The league was launched at the Punjab Cricket Association's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur in the presence of Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, PCA President Amarjeet Singh Mehta, Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh.

The inaugural tournament will be played from August 30 to September 13, with six franchises competing across 27 matches. The competition will follow a round-robin format before the knockout stage.

Sher-e-Punjab T20 League Teams And Format

The six franchises will represent Amritsar, Bathinda, Fazilka, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Mohali. Each squad will feature marquee players, icon players and emerging domestic talent from Punjab.

Around 250 players are expected to enter the player pool, with 120 cricketers eventually selected across the six franchises. Every team can register a maximum squad of 20 players.

Sher-e-Punjab T20 League Auction Date And Player Purse

The Punjab Cricket Association confirmed that the player auction will be held on August 9, allowing franchises to complete their squads before the tournament begins.

Each franchise will have a salary purse of RS 45 lakh. The marquee player price has been fixed at RS 10 lakh, while icon players will have a base price of RS 1.50 lakh.

Punjab first-class players will have a base price of RS 1 lakh, Under-23 players RS 75,000, Under-19 players RS 50,000, and district-level players RS 20,000.

Every franchise must include one marquee player and at least two icon players, according to the tournament regulations.

Sher-e-Punjab T20 League Venue And Ticket Details

The inaugural edition will be staged at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

PCA President Amarjeet Singh Mehta said strong performances in the league would help players strengthen their case for future opportunities, although selection would continue to depend on overall performances.

He also confirmed that entry for spectators will be free throughout the inaugural Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, with organisers hoping to attract large crowds during the tournament.

Shubman Gill On Sher-e-Punjab T20 League

Speaking at the launch, Shubman Gill said the competition could become an important platform for young cricketers looking to represent Punjab and India.

"The Sher-e-Punjab T20 League is a fantastic platform for young cricketers to showcase their talent and progress towards playing for Punjab and India. Punjab has always produced outstanding cricketers, and I believe this league will help discover many more. I congratulate the Punjab Cricket Association for this wonderful initiative and wish the league great success."

Gill's presence underlined the importance of the tournament, with the India captain expected to play a significant role in promoting the competition.

What Punjab Cricket Association Said About The League

Punjab Cricket Association Secretary Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said Punjab has consistently produced top-quality cricketers and believes the new league can strengthen that legacy.

"Punjab has always been one of India's strongest contributors to cricket. From Lala Amarnath to legends like Yuvraj Singh, and now players like Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur, the state has consistently produced world-class cricketers. The depth of talent in Punjab is unmatched, and that is why we believe the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League will become one of the country's premier domestic T20 competitions."

He added that the competition would provide a professional pathway for emerging cricketers across the state.

"This league will provide young cricketers with a platform to showcase their talent alongside international stars and take the next step in their careers. We are grateful to all the players, the Punjab Cricket Association, and everyone associated with this initiative. We are confident the league will be a grand success."