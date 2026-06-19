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HomeSportsCricketHarshit Rana Returns! BCCI Announce Comeback Date

Harshit Rana Returns! BCCI Announce Comeback Date

Harshit Rana is set to make a long-awaited return after months on the sidelines. Here's the latest update from BCCI ahead of India's final ODI against Afghanistan.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Harshit Rana returns to India's ODI squad post-injury.
  • BCCI confirmed his addition for Afghanistan's third, final ODI.
  • Rana completed rehabilitation; his playing XI spot remains unknown.

Harshit Rana Returns: Harshit Rana has been out of action since sustaining an injury during India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against South Africa in February. The fast-bowling all-rounder shortly underwent surgery, missed all of IPL 2026, but is now set to return. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated in an official press release that he has been added to India's squad for their upcoming One Day International against Afghanistan.

The Men in Blue have already clinched the series after winning the first two encounters. 

Harshit Rana Added In IND vs AFG ODI Squad

India will play the third and final ODI of the series against Afghanistan on this Saturday, that is June 20. This could be his comeback date, provided he is selected in the playing XI, which is yet to be revealed.

"The Men's Selection Committee has added Mr Harshit Rana to the India squad for the third and final IDFC First Bank ODI against Afghanistan. Mr Rana, who has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE), has linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai." stated BCCI in its official statement. 

Here's a look at India's full squad for the match:

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana 

Also Check: Next Cricket Sensation? 15-Year-Old From Bihar Smashes Unbeaten 306 Off 126 Balls

India Predicted Playing XI For IND vs AFG 3rd ODI

While the official playing XI is yet to be revealed, here's a look at what the lineup might look like:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

There is only one change in this lineup from the second IND vs AFG ODI, and that is the inclusion of Harshit Rana in place of Prince, as Rana provides another viable batting option.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Harshit Rana been out of action?

Harshit Rana sustained an injury during India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against South Africa in February. He subsequently underwent surgery and missed IPL 2026.

When is Harshit Rana set to return to action?

Harshit Rana has been added to India's squad for the third and final ODI against Afghanistan. The match is scheduled for this Saturday, June 20.

What is the current status of the India vs Afghanistan ODI series?

India has already clinched the series by winning the first two encounters against Afghanistan. The upcoming match is the third and final ODI.

Is Harshit Rana confirmed to play in the upcoming match?

Harshit Rana has been included in the full squad for the match. However, the playing XI has not yet been revealed, so his participation is not confirmed.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Harshit Rana IND Vs AFG ODIs INdia Vs AFghanistan
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