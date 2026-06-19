Harshit Rana Returns! BCCI Announce Comeback Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harshit Rana returns to India's ODI squad post-injury.

BCCI confirmed his addition for Afghanistan's third, final ODI.

Rana completed rehabilitation; his playing XI spot remains unknown.

Harshit Rana Returns: Harshit Rana has been out of action since sustaining an injury during India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against South Africa in February. The fast-bowling all-rounder shortly underwent surgery, missed all of IPL 2026, but is now set to return. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated in an official press release that he has been added to India's squad for their upcoming One Day International against Afghanistan.

The Men in Blue have already clinched the series after winning the first two encounters.

Harshit Rana Added In IND vs AFG ODI Squad

India will play the third and final ODI of the series against Afghanistan on this Saturday, that is June 20. This could be his comeback date, provided he is selected in the playing XI, which is yet to be revealed.

"The Men's Selection Committee has added Mr Harshit Rana to the India squad for the third and final IDFC First Bank ODI against Afghanistan. Mr Rana, who has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE), has linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai." stated BCCI in its official statement.

Here's a look at India's full squad for the match:

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana

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India Predicted Playing XI For IND vs AFG 3rd ODI

While the official playing XI is yet to be revealed, here's a look at what the lineup might look like:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

There is only one change in this lineup from the second IND vs AFG ODI, and that is the inclusion of Harshit Rana in place of Prince, as Rana provides another viable batting option.