Scuffle Erupts At Pappu Yadav's Press Meet Over Ram Temple Skit; Knife Seen In Video

A routine press conference by Independent MP Pappu Yadav at his Delhi residence descended into chaos on Sunday after a man confronted him over the Opposition's controversial Ram Temple donation skit, triggering a scuffle that was caught on camera.

Videos from the spot showed the man questioning Yadav before supporters of the MP allegedly clashed with him, turning the interaction into a heated confrontation. Visuals shared by ANI also appeared to show the man carrying a knife during the altercation, adding to the tension. Police are yet to issue a detailed statement on the incident.

VIDEO | Delhi: A scuffle breaks out during Independent MP Pappu Yadav's press conference.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/9Wk4iuH4nL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 2, 2026

#WATCH | Shots of the knife the assailant was allegedly carring due to which a clash erupted while Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, was holding a press conference at his residence in Delhi. Further details awaited. https://t.co/0coi9m2uFD pic.twitter.com/dwM8WTY7FO

— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2026

Pappu Faces FIR Over Ram Temple Skit

The confrontation comes just a day after Varanasi Police registered an FIR against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Pappu Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad and several other INDIA bloc leaders over a protest in Parliament that allegedly hurt religious sentiments and insulted Sanatan Dharma.

Also Read: Complaint Filed Against Pappu Yadav Over Parliament Ram 'Donation Theft' Skit; Rahul Gandhi, Others Named

The case was filed following complaints by several seers, who objected to a symbolic protest staged by Opposition MPs over allegations of financial irregularities in Ram Temple donations.

Skit That Sparked Controversy

During Friday's protest outside Parliament, INDIA bloc MPs placed donation boxes near the Makar Dwar entrance to symbolically question the handling of Ram Temple funds.

Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition MPs were seen dropping money into the boxes. Pappu Yadav, dressed as a temple priest, performed a satirical act in which he appeared to slip the donated money into his pockets, a gesture that quickly drew sharp criticism from religious leaders and BJP leaders.

Seers Call Act 'Unforgivable'

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kashi Zone) Gaurav Banswal, the FIR was registered at Kotwali police station based on complaints from seers who alleged the protest had insulted Sanatan Dharma.

Jagatguru Balak Das termed Pappu Yadav's act "unforgivable", saying it deeply hurt the religious sentiments of followers of Sanatan Dharma.

"No follower of Sanatan Dharma can forget this act. It has hurt our religious sentiments. So we have demanded that a case be registered," he said.

Also Read: 'Sheikh Hasina Wants To Return': Taslima Nasreen Calls For Awami League Ban To Be Lifted

The Parliament protest had also sought to highlight the alleged police action against student protesters during the July 20 march to Parliament. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP MP Dharmendra Yadav and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji were among the Opposition leaders who took part in the demonstration.