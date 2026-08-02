A man confronted Pappu Yadav over the Opposition's controversial Ram Temple donation skit. This led to a scuffle involving the MP's supporters at his Delhi residence.
Explorer
Scuffle Erupts At Pappu Yadav's Press Meet Over Ram Temple Skit; Knife Seen In Video | WATCH
A scuffle broke out at Pappu Yadav's Delhi press meet after a man confronted him over the Ram Temple skit. Videos showed clashes and a knife. The incident came a day after an FIR over the protest.
- Pappu Yadav's press conference saw scuffle over a skit.
- Confrontation followed FIR over controversial Ram Temple donation skit.
Before You Go
Breaking News: UP Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow, Opposition Plans Attack on Yogi Govt Over Key Issues
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the scuffle at Independent MP Pappu Yadav's press conference?
Why was an FIR registered against Pappu Yadav and other INDIA bloc leaders?
Varanasi Police filed an FIR based on complaints from seers. They alleged that the Ram Temple donation skit hurt religious sentiments and insulted Sanatan Dharma.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
Scuffle Erupts At Pappu Yadav's Press Meet Over Ram Temple Skit; Knife Seen In Video
News
India Launches 100-Week Campaign Against Drug Abuse: All You Need To Know
World
'Brutal Terrorist Attack': Explosion At Moscow Restaurant Leaves 3 Dead
News
Old Tweet Of CJP's Saurav Das On PM Goes Viral, Internet Users Call Him 'Modi Paglu'
Advertisement
India
8 Photos
Northeast Flood: Over 1.38 Lakh Affected In Arunachal-Assam, 5 Dead; Centre Takes Big Action
Cities
6 Photos
Eid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion