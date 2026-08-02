Sheikh Hasina To Attend First Public Event In India Since Ouster: When And Where Is It?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former Bangladesh PM Hasina makes first public appearance virtually.

She will address future plans and proposed Bangladesh return.

Prominent Bangladeshi leaders, including her son, will attend virtually.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to make her first public appearance in India exactly two years after she was ousted from power during the student-led mass uprising in Bangladesh in 2024.

Hasina will participate virtually in an event organised by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia (FCC South Asia) in New Delhi, where she is expected to speak about her future plans and her proposed return to Bangladesh.

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Virtual Event In New Delhi On August 5

The programme will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the Sir Mark Tully Auditorium on Mathura Road in New Delhi, according to several media reports.

The event will also be livestreamed on social media platforms.

First Public Address Since Leaving Bangladesh

The event coincides with the second anniversary of Sheikh Hasina's removal from power, ending her 15-year rule in Bangladesh.

On August 5, 2024, a student movement that began against the quota system evolved into a nationwide anti-government protest, ultimately forcing Hasina to step down and leave the country. Facing threats from protesters and fearing for her safety, she took refuge in India.

Since arriving in India, Hasina has largely stayed away from public events and formal media interactions. Her virtual address is therefore expected to mark her first significant public appearance since leaving office.

Several Bangladeshi Dignitaries To Attend

According to the invitation issued by FCC South Asia, several prominent Bangladeshi political leaders, diplomats and public figures are expected to participate in the programme.

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The invitee list includes Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Sheikh Hasina's son and former ICT adviser to the Bangladesh Prime Minister, former Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nofel, and Bangladesh Human Rights Watch General Secretary Mohammad Ali Siddiqui, among others.

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