Sheikh Hasina will participate virtually in an event by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia (FCC South Asia). She is expected to speak about her future plans and her proposed return to Bangladesh.
Sheikh Hasina To Attend First Public Event In India Since Ouster: When And Where Is It?
Sheikh Hasina will make her first public appearance in India since leaving Bangladesh, joining a virtual event in New Delhi on August 5 to discuss her future plans and possible return.
- Former Bangladesh PM Hasina makes first public appearance virtually.
- She will address future plans and proposed Bangladesh return.
- Prominent Bangladeshi leaders, including her son, will attend virtually.
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to make her first public appearance in India exactly two years after she was ousted from power during the student-led mass uprising in Bangladesh in 2024.
Hasina will participate virtually in an event organised by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia (FCC South Asia) in New Delhi, where she is expected to speak about her future plans and her proposed return to Bangladesh.
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Virtual Event In New Delhi On August 5
The programme will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the Sir Mark Tully Auditorium on Mathura Road in New Delhi, according to several media reports.
The event will also be livestreamed on social media platforms.
First Public Address Since Leaving Bangladesh
The event coincides with the second anniversary of Sheikh Hasina's removal from power, ending her 15-year rule in Bangladesh.
On August 5, 2024, a student movement that began against the quota system evolved into a nationwide anti-government protest, ultimately forcing Hasina to step down and leave the country. Facing threats from protesters and fearing for her safety, she took refuge in India.
Since arriving in India, Hasina has largely stayed away from public events and formal media interactions. Her virtual address is therefore expected to mark her first significant public appearance since leaving office.
Several Bangladeshi Dignitaries To Attend
According to the invitation issued by FCC South Asia, several prominent Bangladeshi political leaders, diplomats and public figures are expected to participate in the programme.
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The invitee list includes Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Sheikh Hasina's son and former ICT adviser to the Bangladesh Prime Minister, former Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nofel, and Bangladesh Human Rights Watch General Secretary Mohammad Ali Siddiqui, among others.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the purpose of Sheikh Hasina's public appearance in India?
When and where will Sheikh Hasina's virtual event take place?
The program will be held virtually on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. It will be hosted at the Sir Mark Tully Auditorium in New Delhi.
When was Sheikh Hasina removed from power in Bangladesh?
Sheikh Hasina was forced to step down and leave Bangladesh on August 5, 2024. This occurred due to a student-led mass uprising that evolved into a nationwide anti-government protest.