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English NewsNews'Muslims Should Not Befriend Kafirs': Pak Invokes Quran Over India-Afghanistan Ties

'Muslims Should Not Befriend Kafirs': Pak Invokes Quran Over India-Afghanistan Ties

Pakistan criticised India-Afghanistan ties, with a senior military official citing the Quran and questioning the Taliban's ties with New Delhi.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 09:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan alleged India uses Taliban to destabilize; India denies.

Pakistan has stepped up its criticism of growing ties between India and Afghanistan, with a senior military official invoking the Quran while questioning the Taliban's relationship with New Delhi. Speaking at a press conference in Rawalpindi, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry alleged that Muslims should not befriend non-believers and suggested that Afghanistan's engagement with India raised questions about its adherence to Islamic principles. India has consistently rejected Pakistan's allegations as baseless and fabricated.

Quran Reference

During the press conference, Chaudhry was asked about remarks made by an Afghan Taliban minister referring to a shared "DNA" between India and Afghanistan.

Responding to the question, the ISPR chief cited a verse from the Quran and argued that Muslims should not form friendships with non-believers. He claimed that those maintaining close ties with India and Hindus should have their commitment to Islamic principles questioned.

Chaudhry also repeated Pakistan's long-standing allegation that India works with the Afghan Taliban to create instability inside Pakistan. India has consistently dismissed such claims as unfounded and fabricated.

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Remarks On India-Afghanistan Ties

Referring to the Taliban minister's comments on India and Afghanistan sharing the same "DNA", Chaudhry said he was grateful the statement had been made. He added that he was referring to the Afghan Taliban and not the Afghan people, whom he described as living under hardship.

He went on to question the Taliban's adherence to Islamic principles, saying the Quran instructs Muslims not to take non-believers as friends or protectors. According to Chaudhry, anyone doing so could not be regarded as a true Muslim.

Continuing his criticism, he claimed the relationship between India and the Afghan Taliban was one of "master and servant", alleging that the Taliban was serving India's interests. He further described the Afghan Taliban as a servant of what he called India's "oppressive system".

The remarks come amid continuing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with Islamabad repeatedly accusing India of using Afghan territory to undermine Pakistan-an allegation New Delhi has consistently denied.

Also Read: Scuffle Erupts At Pappu Yadav's Press Meet Over Ram Temple Skit; Knife Seen In Video | WATCH

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 09:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Army Taliban Pakistan Asim Munir
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