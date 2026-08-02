Top 3 Bowlers In Race To Replace Injured Jasprit Bumrah For Sri Lanka Tests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Persistent knee discomfort makes Bumrah unlikely for Sri Lanka Tests.

Team management prioritises full recovery, avoiding rushing Bumrah back.

Auqib Nabi, Ranji's top wicket-taker, leads replacement contenders.

Arshdeep Singh, Anshul Kamboj are other strong replacement options.

Jasprit Bumrah Replacement: India could be forced into a major selection change before the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, with Jasprit Bumrah reportedly unlikely to travel because of persistent discomfort in his left knee. The selectors have not officially named a replacement, but several domestic performers have strengthened their case after consistent red-ball performances. According to The Times of India, Bumrah has not recovered sufficiently despite being named in India's squad.

Bumrah's Injury Creates Selection Headache

Earlier reports suggested Bumrah had cleared his fitness tests and was expected to lead India's pace attack in Sri Lanka. However, The Times of India reported that the fast bowler continues to experience discomfort in his left knee after further assessment at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The report added that the Indian team management does not want to rush Bumrah back into Test cricket. With a long season ahead, the priority is understood to be ensuring a complete recovery rather than taking unnecessary risks.

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If Bumrah is officially ruled out, India will need another fast bowler capable of handling long spells while complementing an attack expected to feature several spin options in Sri Lankan conditions.

Here are our top 3 players who could replace Jasprit Bumrah:

1. Auqib Nabi

Jammu and Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi appears to be the leading candidate for a maiden Test call-up. He enjoyed an outstanding 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, finishing as the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 60 wickets in only 10 matches.

Nabi also impressed during the recent India A tour of Sri Lanka, where he gained valuable experience in similar conditions. His ability to swing the new ball in both directions and contribute useful lower-order runs makes him an attractive option for the selectors.

2. Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh remains another strong contender because he provides a left-arm angle that India's current attack lacks. His ability to generate late movement with the new ball could prove valuable on Sri Lankan pitches.

The Punjab fast bowler has also built a respectable first-class record, taking 67 wickets in 22 matches, including two five-wicket hauls. His experience of playing in Sri Lanka through India's white-ball tours could also work in his favour.

3. Anshul Kamboj

Anshul Kamboj is another realistic replacement after already making his Test debut for India. The Haryana pacer recently toured Sri Lanka with the India A side and bowled extended spells at the Galle International Stadium, where the first Test will be played.

That familiarity with local conditions could give Kamboj an edge if the selectors prefer someone who already understands the demands of bowling in Sri Lanka.

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India have yet to announce Bumrah's replacement officially. If the injury concerns are confirmed, the selectors will have to decide whether to reward recent domestic form through Nabi, add variety through Arshdeep, or back Kamboj's recent experience in Sri Lankan conditions.