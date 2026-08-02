7 Killed, Several Injured In Suicide Blast During Peace Rally In Pakistan's KPK

At least seven people were killed and several others injured in a suicide blast near a police station close to the venue of a peace rally in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, according to police.

The explosion occurred in Swat district as a public gathering was concluding near the police station, District Police Officer Muhammad Umar said.

Attack At Police Station

According to the police, the suicide bomber attempted to enter the police station but was stopped by an officer at the main gate. The attacker then detonated the explosives he was carrying, killing both civilians attending the rally and police personnel.

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Probe Underway

Rescue teams and security personnel rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. Police sealed off the area and launched a search operation while investigators collected evidence from the blast site.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

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