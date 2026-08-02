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English NewsNewsWorld7 Killed, Several Injured In Suicide Blast During Peace Rally In Pakistan's KPK

7 Killed, Several Injured In Suicide Blast During Peace Rally In Pakistan's KPK

Seven people were killed and several others injured after a suicide bomber struck near a peace rally in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 09:34 PM (IST)

At least seven people were killed and several others injured in a suicide blast near a police station close to the venue of a peace rally in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, according to police.

The explosion occurred in Swat district as a public gathering was concluding near the police station, District Police Officer Muhammad Umar said.

Attack At Police Station

According to the police, the suicide bomber attempted to enter the police station but was stopped by an officer at the main gate. The attacker then detonated the explosives he was carrying, killing both civilians attending the rally and police personnel.

Also Read: 'Muslims Should Not Befriend Kafirs': Pak Invokes Quran Over India-Afghanistan Ties

Probe Underway

Rescue teams and security personnel rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. Police sealed off the area and launched a search operation while investigators collected evidence from the blast site.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Also Read: Iran Calls Hormuz Deal Report 'False' After Trump Cancels Planned Attack

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 09:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Army Pakistan Pakistan Suicide Blast
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