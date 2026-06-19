Yuvraj Singh Returns To IPL - But In A New Role

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is reportedly set to begin a new chapter in IPL by joining the coaching setup of Delhi Capitals.

If finalized, it will be Yuvraj Singh's first coaching assignment with an IPL franchise. Sources close to the development suggest that the 2011 World Cup hero is likely to take charge as Delhi Capitals' batting coach.

The franchise is also expected to appoint Sourav Ganguly as its head coach, with co-owner JSW Group slated to assume operational control of the team for a two-year period starting from IPL 2027.

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Yuvraj has already earned recognition for mentoring several young Indian cricketers, including Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh, helping shape their development outside the formal team setup.

According to a report by The Times of India, a source indicated that bringing someone of Yuvraj Singh's stature into the coaching setup would be a big boost for any franchise.

Several of his former teammates, including Ashish Nehra, Virender Sehwag, and Zaheer Khan, transitioned into IPL coaching roles years ago, but Yuvraj has taken a different route by focusing extensively on mentoring and developing young talent.

The source added that he has spent considerable time preparing for a coaching role of this nature.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals endured a mixed IPL 2026 campaign under captain Axar Patel, finishing with seven wins and seven losses from 14 league matches. The team's performance also led to scrutiny of several decisions made by head coach Hemang Badani.

Yuvraj Singh's Cricketing Journey

One of India's most celebrated white-ball cricketers, Yuvraj represented the national team in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs, and 58 T20 Internationals. Across the three formats, he scored 1,900, 8,701, and 1,177 runs respectively, including three Test centuries and 14 ODI hundreds.

In the IPL, Yuvraj featured in 132 matches for six different franchises between 2008 and 2019. During that period, he accumulated 2,750 runs and claimed 36 wickets. He also had a stint with Delhi Capitals in 2015, scoring 248 runs in 13 innings during the season.