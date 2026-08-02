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English NewsNewsIndia Launches 100-Week Campaign Against Drug Abuse: All You Need To Know

India Launches 100-Week Campaign Against Drug Abuse: All You Need To Know

India has launched a 100-week anti-drug campaign, with PM Modi urging youth to shun addiction and help build a drug-free nation.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 07:43 PM (IST)
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  • PM urged youth to reject drugs, support recovering individuals.

India has launched a 100-week nationwide campaign against drug abuse, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging young people to stay away from substance addiction and become ambassadors of a drug-free society. Unveiling the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' on Sunday, Modi said the initiative aims to promote awareness through weekly activities and public participation. He stressed that a physically and mentally healthy youth population is essential to achieving the country's vision of becoming a developed nation.

100-Week Drive

The campaign marks the beginning of a nationwide 100-week 'Jan Bhagidari' initiative, under which awareness activities will be organised every Sunday across the country.

The programme will feature sports events, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, street plays, discussion forums, art competitions and community engagement activities to spread awareness about the dangers of substance abuse.

Modi said the campaign is a collective resolve involving individuals, families, society and the nation. He urged citizens to encourage young people to remain vigilant against drug addiction and participate actively in the movement.

He also said the next 100 Sundays would represent 100 strong steps towards building a drug-free India.

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Modi's Message

Addressing the launch virtually, the Prime Minister warned that while drugs may provide a temporary "high", they ultimately damage careers and personal lives.

He urged society not to stigmatise people recovering from addiction, saying they deserve respect, acceptance and a second chance.

PM Modi also appealed to families not to hide addiction out of concern for social reputation. Instead, he encouraged open communication and seeking medical and expert support to help those struggling with substance abuse.

Highlighting the government's efforts, he said strict action was being taken against drug traffickers, with arrests increasing significantly and narcotics worth thousands of crores of rupees seized across the country.

The Prime Minister also claimed that hostile countries use the supply of drugs as part of their terror strategy because they know the country's youth represent its future.

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the campaign builds on the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, launched in 2020, and aims to inspire young people to lead positive social change while helping create a drug-free India.

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Before You Go

Breaking News: UP Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow, Opposition Plans Attack on Yogi Govt Over Key Issues

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 07:43 PM (IST)
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PM Modi Anti-Drug Campaign
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