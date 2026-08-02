Irfan Pathan Accuses Baroda Cricket Association Of 'Politics' Over Motibaug Ground Decision

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Baroda Cricket Association ended Motibaug Club's affiliation over maintenance costs.

Irfan Pathan criticized BCA, alleging politics hurt player development.

Motibaug ground historically developed Baroda's cricketing talent and players.

The club's future in BCA tournaments now remains uncertain.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has criticised the Baroda Cricket Association after it decided to end the affiliation of the historic Motibaug Cricket Club. The decision has triggered fresh debate in Baroda cricket, with Pathan accusing officials of putting politics ahead of players. The controversy involves one of India's oldest cricket venues, which has produced several international cricketers over the years.

Why Baroda Cricket Association Took The Decision

The issue began after the Baroda Cricket Association caretaker body reviewed the maintenance costs and usage of all affiliated cricket grounds. According to Sportstar, the committee concluded that Motibaug Ground was costing significantly more to maintain than other venues despite being used less frequently for matches and practice.

The committee also noted that BCA staff and curators had reportedly not been allowed to enter the ground in recent weeks. Following the review, the association decided to terminate Motibaug Cricket Club's affiliation and remove all BCA-owned machinery and equipment from the venue.

Caretaker committee member Ajit Lele explained the decision while speaking to Sportstar.

"During the meeting, there were discussions about how we were not being able to make maximum use of the ground despite bearing significantly higher costs as part of the MoU."

If the decision remains unchanged, Motibaug Cricket Club will no longer be eligible to participate in tournaments organised by the Baroda Cricket Association.

Irfan Pathan questions BCA's Priorities

Pathan strongly opposed the decision and said the people who will suffer most are the players. He described Motibaug as one of India's most important cricket venues and questioned why administrative issues were being allowed to affect young cricketers.

WATCH POST

It is one of the most historic cricket grounds in the country. Sadly, because of politics, Baroda cricketers may miss the opportunity to use one of the finest cricketing facilities.



Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad has always been incredibly gracious in opening these gates for… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 1, 2026

Posting on X, Pathan wrote:

"It is one of the most historic cricket grounds in the country. Sadly, because of politics, Baroda cricketers may miss the opportunity to use one of the finest cricketing facilities."

He also praised Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad for making the venue available to local cricketers over the years.

"Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad has always been incredibly gracious in opening these gates for Baroda's cricketers."

Pathan then criticised sections of the association for allowing internal issues to overshadow cricket.

"It's unfortunate that a few bad apples in the Baroda Cricket Association are putting politics ahead of players. In the end, it's the cricketers who suffer."

Motibaug's Place In Baroda Cricket History

Motibaug Ground remains one of the most recognisable venues in Baroda cricket. Before the construction of Kotambi Stadium and Reliance Stadium, it served as the city's primary first-class venue and hosted domestic matches for several decades.

The ground has played a key role in developing Baroda's cricketing talent, including Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and several other players who represented India at different levels.

The Baroda Cricket Association has yet to confirm whether discussions will continue with Motibaug Cricket Club. The club has also not released an official statement, leaving the future of one of India's oldest cricket grounds uncertain.