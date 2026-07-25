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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Mitchell Santner's Bizzare Dismissal, Asks Umpire To Review Own Run-Out

WATCH: Mitchell Santner's Bizzare Dismissal, Asks Umpire To Review Own Run-Out

Mitchell Santner prompted officials to review his own run-out as Birmingham Phoenix beat Trent Rockets by 10 runs in a high-scoring Hundred clash.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mitchell Santner requested review, then confirmed out for seven.
  • Birmingham Phoenix set 214-run record, ultimately winning by ten.
  • Trent Rockets fell ten runs short despite Banton's fifty.

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner prompted an unusual dismissal during The Hundred match between Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets after asking the umpire to review his own run-out. The incident occurred as Birmingham Phoenix defended a franchise-record score of 214 at Edgbaston to secure a ten-run victory. Video of the review quickly circulated online.
All-Rounder Asks Official to Verify Boundary Line Run-Out

The incident happened on the 85th delivery of Trent Rockets' run chase. Tom Banton hit Ben Dwarshuis to long off and turned for a second run.

Donovan Ferreira fielded the ball and threw it back to Dwarshuis at the non-striker's end. Santner dived to complete the second run as Dwarshuis broke the stumps.

The on-field official initially thought Santner reached his crease safely. Santner then asked the umpire if the play had been checked upstairs, prompting a formal TV referral.

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Replays Confirms Batter Short Of Crease

Video replays showed Santner failed to ground his bat behind the popping crease before the bails fell. The third umpire overturned the initial decision and ruled him out for seven.

The decision left players on the field surprised by the self-initiated review. The dismissal ended a 34-run stand with Banton, slowing Trent Rockets' momentum.

Santner had previously conceded 39 runs from his bowling stint without taking a wicket. His honesty ultimately hastened his own team's defeat during the closing stages.

Birmingham Top Order Delivers Flying Start at Edgbaston

Birmingham Phoenix established control early through openers Joe Clarke and Will Smeed. The pair brought up the team's hundred in 44 balls during a 104-run partnership.

Clarke reached his fifty in 24 balls before departing for 68. Smeed made 51 off 28 balls, laying the platform for a massive score.

Rehan Ahmed added 48 off 25 balls, while Ferreira hit an unbeaten 22 off nine deliveries. Birmingham Phoenix finished on 214 for 4, setting their highest total in the tournament.

Tom Banton's Half Century Falls Short

Trent Rockets started their pursuit well through Finn Allen and Ben Duckett. The openers put on 54 runs inside the first 25 deliveries before Usman Tariq removed Allen for 43.

Banton kept the chase alive with a 26-ball half-century, eventually falling for 67. Scott Currie took key wickets to restrict the scoring rate in the final overs.

Calvin Harrison hit two late sixes, but Trent Rockets finished ten runs short on 204 for 7. The victory gives Birmingham Phoenix early momentum in the competition.

Frequently Asked Questions

What unusual incident occurred during The Hundred match?

Mitchell Santner, a Trent Rockets all-rounder, prompted an umpire to review his own run-out after initially being given safe, which led to his dismissal.

What was the result of Mitchell Santner's self-initiated review?

Video replays confirmed Santner failed to ground his bat behind the popping crease before the bails fell. The third umpire overturned the initial decision, ruling him out.

Which team won the match between Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets?

Birmingham Phoenix won the match against Trent Rockets by ten runs. They successfully defended their franchise-record score of 214.

How did Birmingham Phoenix perform in their innings?

Birmingham Phoenix scored a franchise-record 214 for 4, with openers Joe Clarke (68) and Will Smeed (51) laying the foundation. This was their highest total in the tournament.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Birmingham Phoenix Vs Trent Rockets Mitchell Santner Run Out Video The Hundred 2026 Mitchell Santner Self Review Joe Clarke Fifty
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