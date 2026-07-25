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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs ZIM: Shreyas Iyer Could Create World History At Toss

IND vs ZIM: Shreyas Iyer Could Create World History At Toss

Shreyas Iyer’s unusual streak of luck with the coin began during his captaincy debut against Ireland, where he won the toss in both fixtures.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 02:44 PM (IST)

As India prepares to take on Zimbabwe in the second T20 International at the Harare Sports Club, stand-in skipper Shreyas Iyer is eyeing a momentous individual milestone before a ball is even bowled. While Iyer’s primary goal remains securing his maiden series win as captain, a favorable coin flip could see him etch his name into the record books.

Should India win the toss, Iyer will become the first captain in international cricket history to remain undefeated at the toss across his first nine matches in charge.

Journey to an 88-Year-Old Record

Shreyas Iyer’s unusual streak of luck with the coin began during his captaincy debut against Ireland, where he won the toss in both fixtures. His luck continued through the five-match T20I assignment in England, where he called correctly in every single match.

By winning the toss and opting to field in the series opener against Zimbabwe in Harare, Iyer brought his tally to eight consecutive toss wins at the start of his leadership tenure. This achievement drew him level with legendary former England skipper Wally Hammond, who set the long-standing record of eight straight initial toss wins 88 years ago.

A ninth consecutive toss victory today will see Iyer break Hammond's iconic record and stand alone in international cricket history.

Shreyas Iyer's Unbroken Toss Streak as Captain

vs Ireland

1st T20I: Won Toss | Lost Match

2nd T20I: Won Toss | Lost Match

vs England

1st T20I: Won Toss | No Result (Rain)

2nd T20I: Won Toss | Lost Match

3rd T20I: Won Toss | Lost Match

4th T20I: Won Toss | Lost Match

5th T20I: Won Toss | Lost Match

vs Zimbabwe

1st T20I: Won Toss | Won Match

Match Details & Broadcast Information

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Toss Timing: 4:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 4:30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Zee Unite8 Sports TV Channel

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Frequently Asked Questions

What unique record is Shreyas Iyer on the verge of setting?

Shreyas Iyer is close to becoming the first captain in international cricket history to remain undefeated at the toss across his first nine matches in charge.

Whose long-standing record is Shreyas Iyer attempting to break?

Iyer is trying to break an 88-year-old record held by former England skipper Wally Hammond, who also won his first eight tosses as captain.

How many consecutive tosses has Shreyas Iyer won as captain so far?

Shreyas Iyer has currently won eight consecutive tosses as captain, tying Wally Hammond's record. A ninth win in the upcoming match would set a new record.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Zimbabwe Shreyas Iyer Ind Vs Nz Toss IND Vs ZIM
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