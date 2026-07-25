Shreyas Iyer is close to becoming the first captain in international cricket history to remain undefeated at the toss across his first nine matches in charge.
IND vs ZIM: Shreyas Iyer Could Create World History At Toss
Shreyas Iyer’s unusual streak of luck with the coin began during his captaincy debut against Ireland, where he won the toss in both fixtures.
As India prepares to take on Zimbabwe in the second T20 International at the Harare Sports Club, stand-in skipper Shreyas Iyer is eyeing a momentous individual milestone before a ball is even bowled. While Iyer’s primary goal remains securing his maiden series win as captain, a favorable coin flip could see him etch his name into the record books.
Should India win the toss, Iyer will become the first captain in international cricket history to remain undefeated at the toss across his first nine matches in charge.
Journey to an 88-Year-Old Record
Shreyas Iyer’s unusual streak of luck with the coin began during his captaincy debut against Ireland, where he won the toss in both fixtures. His luck continued through the five-match T20I assignment in England, where he called correctly in every single match.
By winning the toss and opting to field in the series opener against Zimbabwe in Harare, Iyer brought his tally to eight consecutive toss wins at the start of his leadership tenure. This achievement drew him level with legendary former England skipper Wally Hammond, who set the long-standing record of eight straight initial toss wins 88 years ago.
A ninth consecutive toss victory today will see Iyer break Hammond's iconic record and stand alone in international cricket history.
Shreyas Iyer's Unbroken Toss Streak as Captain
vs Ireland
1st T20I: Won Toss | Lost Match
2nd T20I: Won Toss | Lost Match
vs England
1st T20I: Won Toss | No Result (Rain)
2nd T20I: Won Toss | Lost Match
3rd T20I: Won Toss | Lost Match
4th T20I: Won Toss | Lost Match
5th T20I: Won Toss | Lost Match
vs Zimbabwe
1st T20I: Won Toss | Won Match
Match Details & Broadcast Information
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Toss Timing: 4:00 PM IST
Match Start Time: 4:30 PM IST
Live Telecast: Zee Unite8 Sports TV Channel
Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website
Frequently Asked Questions
What unique record is Shreyas Iyer on the verge of setting?
Whose long-standing record is Shreyas Iyer attempting to break?
Iyer is trying to break an 88-year-old record held by former England skipper Wally Hammond, who also won his first eight tosses as captain.
How many consecutive tosses has Shreyas Iyer won as captain so far?
Shreyas Iyer has currently won eight consecutive tosses as captain, tying Wally Hammond's record. A ninth win in the upcoming match would set a new record.