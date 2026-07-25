'It's A Victory Of Democracy': Sonam Wangchuk After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amidst NEET paper leak protests.

Pradhan cited student interest; activist Wangchuk hailed democracy's victory.

Ministry initiated CBI probe, cancelled exam, planning CBT future.

Government drafts anti-paper leak law, establishing special fast-track courts.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday welcomed the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister, describing it as a "victory of democracy" and praising the role played by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Gen Z and citizens across the country.

"IT'S A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY direct democracy... straight from the streets. It's a victory of peace, patience & persévérance. Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation. FROM ACCOUNTABILITY, NOW TO REFORMS," Sonam Wangchuk Said in a post on X.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, stepping down from his post amid mounting nationwide protests over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

In his resignation statement released on X (formerly Twitter) and addressed to the nation's youth, Pradhan stated that he decided to step aside in the "larger interest of students" to ensure young people do not remain trapped in a web of legal complexities or drawn into public unrest.

"For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform," Pradhan wrote, adding that his decision was intended to keep anti-national elements from taking advantage of demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and across the country.

Also Read: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid Protests Over NEET Paper Leak

Response to the NEET Controversy

Defending the Ministry’s response, the Sambalpur MP highlighted key steps taken immediately after irregularities were detected in the examination:

CBI Probe: The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a thorough probe.

Scrapped & Rescheduled: The initial examination was cancelled, and a revised date for a re-exam was quickly announced.

Transition to CBT: The government resolved to transition future NEET-UG examinations to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format starting next year.

Pradhan emphasized that his primary concern was protecting the future of more than two million candidates. Taking moral responsibility from day one, he maintained that he was determined to safeguard the prospects of deserving students.

Background & Legislative Reforms

Pradhan’s resignation follows weeks of intense student demonstrations and a 26-day hunger strike led by activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar.

Also Read: 'We Have Done It': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Celebrates At Jantar Mantar After Pradhan Resigns | WATCH

In response to widespread public outrage, the Centre is currently drafting comprehensive anti-paper leak legislation. The proposed measures include establishing Special Fast-Track Courts and a dedicated Special Task Force (STF) to investigate and penalize exam malpractices moving forward.