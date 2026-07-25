Rohit Sharma Retiring Ahead Of 2027 World Cup? BCCI Sets Record Straight

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has firmly dismissed rumors suggesting veteran batter Rohit Sharma is considering retirement from One Day Internationals.

Speaking during an event in Agra, Shukla addressed ongoing social media chatter about the 39-year-old’s international future, clarifying that the senior opener remains an integral part of India’s 50-over plans.

"Rohit Sharma is a part of our team and is continuing to play. The things being circulated in the media and on social media have no meaning. As of now, there is no question of his retirement," Shukla told reporters.

Shukla further expressed full confidence in the present team leadership, stating that no management reshuffle is required at this stage.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the decision on who stays in the team and who does not rests with the selectors. The Indian team is performing well and winning matches, so there is no need for any changes at present," he said.

Lord's Ton Silences Critics

Speculation peaked ahead of the final ODI against England in London, with reports claiming it could mark Rohit’s final appearance for the national team. Rohit responded by smashing a brilliant 138 off 110 balls - becoming the first Indian batter to record an ODI century at Lord’s.

Following the match, Rohit Sharma shrugged off the speculation, stating that his sole commitment is contributing on the field and that public commentary does not affect his focus.

Rohit said: "My job is with the bat. Come and play, represent my country. That's what I have been told to do since I made my debut. That's what I am going to do," Sharma stated flatly. "Since I made my debut, the noise was there. Till the time, I am going to be there, the noise will be there. Doesn't matter to me. What matters is what I do on the field. I want to try and contribute to the success of the team. That's all my focus is."

Shukla also reiterated full backing for head coach Gautam Gambhir and ODI captain Shubman Gill, emphasizing that team selection remains strictly under the purview of the national selection committee.