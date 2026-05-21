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HomeSportsCricketIndia Squad Twist: Harsh Dubey Removed, KKR Player Called In As Replacement

India Squad Twist: Harsh Dubey Removed, KKR Player Called In As Replacement

BCCI's Men's Selection Committee officially confirmed that Dubey being dropped from the India A pathway is a direct consequence of his maiden senior international call-up.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 May 2026 02:52 PM (IST)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a roster update ahead of the upcoming international window. Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) versatile all-rounder Anukul Roy has been drafted into the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka as he replaces Harsh Dubey.

Contrary to alarming early headlines, Vidarbha spin all-rounder Harsh Dubey has not been dropped due to poor performance or disciplinary issues. Instead, he was removed from the developmental shadow squad because he received a major promotion to the senior national team. Dubey is part of India squad for one-off Test (starting June 6) and ODI series against Afghanistan.

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BCCI's Men's Selection Committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, officially confirmed that Dubey being dropped from the India A pathway is a direct consequence of his maiden senior international call-up.

Because the senior bilateral home series (IND VS AFG) heavily overlaps with the India A tour of Sri Lanka, Dubey had to be officially pulled from the developmental tier.

KKR’s Anukul Roy Rewarded

With Dubey vacating his spin-bowling all-rounder spot on the plane to Sri Lanka, selectors quickly rewarded KKR’s Anukul Roy for his consistency.

Roy has quietly played a vital utility role for the Kolkata Knight Riders during their high-stakes 2026 playoff charge. Across 13 matches, the 27-year-old left-arm spinner has scalped 8 crucial wickets while contributing valuable, lower-order runs - including a match-winning, unbeaten 29 against the Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens.

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Domestic Pedigree

Beyond the IPL, Anukul Roy was the tactical architect behind Jharkhand’s recent deep run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he amassed 303 runs at an extraordinary average of 60.60 and a strike rate of 160.31.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Harsh Dubey removed from the India A squad?

Harsh Dubey was removed from the India A squad because he has been promoted to the senior national team for the Test and ODI series against Afghanistan.

Who has replaced Harsh Dubey in the India A squad?

Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder Anukul Roy has been drafted into the India A squad to replace Harsh Dubey for the tri-series in Sri Lanka.

What is Anukul Roy's role in the Kolkata Knight Riders?

Anukul Roy plays a vital utility role for KKR, taking wickets as a left-arm spinner and contributing runs in the lower order.

Has Anukul Roy performed well outside the IPL?

Yes, Anukul Roy was instrumental in Jharkhand's run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring significantly with a high average and strike rate.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 21 May 2026 02:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Afghanistan KKR IND VS AFG Harsh Dubey Anukul Roy
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