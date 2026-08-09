IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketSai Sudharsan Injury Opens Door For Sarfaraz Khan Test Comeback: Report

Sai Sudharsan Injury Opens Door For Sarfaraz Khan Test Comeback: Report

Sarfaraz Khan could return to India’s Test squad for Sri Lanka as Sai Sudharsan battles an injury and remains doubtful for the opening Test in Galle.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sarfaraz Khan likely replaces injured Sai Sudharsan for Test series.
  • Sudharsan is recovering; not expected fit for the series.
  • Sarfaraz Khan's last Test appearance for India was in 2024.

Sarfaraz Khan IND vs SL Tests: India batsman Sarfaraz Khan could be handed a Test comeback after Sai Sudharsan suffered an injury that is likely to keep him out of the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, according to a report. The Indian team is preparing for the first Test in Galle, scheduled to begin on August 15, but Sudharsan’s fitness has apparently emerged as a concern ahead of the series. With the left-handed batsman unlikely to recover in time, Sarfaraz has emerged as the leading candidate to fill the vacant spot. 

Sarfaraz Eyes Return After Long Test Absence

Sarfaraz Khan could now get another opportunity at the highest level. The Mumbai batsman has not featured in a Test for India since the three-match home series against New Zealand in 2024.

An ANI report quoted an anonymous BCCI source stating the following:

"Sarfaraz Khan is likely to replace injured Sai Sudharsan in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka,"

Read More: ‘Tell Rohit Sharma He’ll Play 2027 World Cup’: Ex-India Star Demands Clarity Over Veteran's Role

His last Test appearance came during a difficult series for India, who suffered a 3-0 defeat against the visiting New Zealand side.

Sarfaraz will therefore be hoping a recall can provide him with an opportunity to revive his international career.

With Sudharsan’s availability increasingly doubtful, the potential return of Sarfaraz adds another layer of intrigue to India’s squad selection ahead of the Sri Lanka series.

The final decision from the BCCI will determine whether the batsman gets another chance to make his mark in Test cricket.

Sudharsan Races Against Time For Galle Test

Sai Sudharsan has been working on his recovery at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

The batsman has reportedly resumed batting and fielding exercises as part of his rehabilitation programme.

Despite making progress, however, Sudharsan is not expected to reach full fitness before the opening Test.

His absence would be a setback for India, particularly with the team looking to build momentum in the World Test Championship cycle.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Sarfaraz Khan potentially returning to Test cricket?

Sarfaraz Khan might be recalled due to an injury sustained by Sai Sudharsan. Sudharsan's injury is likely to keep him out of the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

What is Sai Sudharsan's current injury status?

Sai Sudharsan is recovering at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Although he has resumed batting and fielding, he is not expected to be fit for the opening Test against Sri Lanka.

When did Sarfaraz Khan last play a Test match for India?

Sarfaraz Khan last featured in a Test for India during the three-match home series against New Zealand in 2024, which India lost 3-0.

Which series is Sarfaraz Khan being considered for?

Sarfaraz Khan is being considered for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The first Test is scheduled to begin on August 15 in Galle.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Aug 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sarfaraz Khan Shubman Gill India VS Sri Lanka Sai Sudharsan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Sai Sudharsan Injury Opens Door For Sarfaraz Khan Test Comeback: Report
Sai Sudharsan Injury Opens Door For Sarfaraz Khan Test Comeback
Cricket
'Clicky Ponting’ Scandal Explained: Bizarre Cheating Controversy Shakes English Cricket | WATCH
'Clicky Ponting’ Scandal Explained: Bizarre Cheating Controversy Shakes English Cricket | WATCH
Cricket
VVS Laxman Breaks Silence On Team India's Injury Crisis, Clears CoE's Role
VVS Laxman Breaks Silence On Team India's Injury Crisis, Clears CoE's Role
Cricket
West Indies Suffer Major ICC World Cup Blow! Direct Qualification Dream Ends
West Indies Suffer Major ICC World Cup Blow! Direct Qualification Dream Ends
Advertisement

Videos

Jharkhand: Jharkhand Government Holds Third Round of Talks With Student Groups Ahead of Assembly Gherao
Iran: New Video of Iran’s Mustafa Khamenei Raises Fresh Questions Over His Health
Uttar Pradesh Politics: Yogi Government Launches ‘Mission Gen-Z’ Ahead of 2027 UP Assembly Elections
Aviation: Air India Turbulence Incident Under DGCA Probe, Captain’s Drug Test Reportedly Being Examined
Jharkhand Politics: BJP Claims Rahul Gandhi Pressuring Hemant Soren Over JPSC-JSSC Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget