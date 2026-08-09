Sai Sudharsan Injury Opens Door For Sarfaraz Khan Test Comeback: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sarfaraz Khan likely replaces injured Sai Sudharsan for Test series.

Sudharsan is recovering; not expected fit for the series.

Sarfaraz Khan's last Test appearance for India was in 2024.

Sarfaraz Khan IND vs SL Tests: India batsman Sarfaraz Khan could be handed a Test comeback after Sai Sudharsan suffered an injury that is likely to keep him out of the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, according to a report. The Indian team is preparing for the first Test in Galle, scheduled to begin on August 15, but Sudharsan’s fitness has apparently emerged as a concern ahead of the series. With the left-handed batsman unlikely to recover in time, Sarfaraz has emerged as the leading candidate to fill the vacant spot.

Sarfaraz Eyes Return After Long Test Absence

Sarfaraz Khan could now get another opportunity at the highest level. The Mumbai batsman has not featured in a Test for India since the three-match home series against New Zealand in 2024.

An ANI report quoted an anonymous BCCI source stating the following:

"Sarfaraz Khan is likely to replace injured Sai Sudharsan in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka,"

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His last Test appearance came during a difficult series for India, who suffered a 3-0 defeat against the visiting New Zealand side.

Sarfaraz will therefore be hoping a recall can provide him with an opportunity to revive his international career.

With Sudharsan’s availability increasingly doubtful, the potential return of Sarfaraz adds another layer of intrigue to India’s squad selection ahead of the Sri Lanka series.

The final decision from the BCCI will determine whether the batsman gets another chance to make his mark in Test cricket.

Sudharsan Races Against Time For Galle Test

Sai Sudharsan has been working on his recovery at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

The batsman has reportedly resumed batting and fielding exercises as part of his rehabilitation programme.

Despite making progress, however, Sudharsan is not expected to reach full fitness before the opening Test.

His absence would be a setback for India, particularly with the team looking to build momentum in the World Test Championship cycle.