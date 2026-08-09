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English NewsSportsCricket'Clicky Ponting’ Scandal Explained: Bizarre Cheating Controversy Shakes English Cricket | WATCH

'Clicky Ponting’ Scandal Explained: Bizarre Cheating Controversy Shakes English Cricket | WATCH

Clickgate Cheating Scandal: How Brian Devine's alleged finger-clicking sparked a viral cricket cheating scandal, suspension and wider investigation.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A Saltburn fielder's finger-clicking during a dismissal sparked controversy.
  • Player suspended, nicknamed 'Clicky Ponting,' amid wider alleged incidents.
  • League investigates, highlighting streaming technology's global impact on cricket.

What began as a few seconds of strange footage from an English club match has become one of cricket's most unusual controversies. A Saltburn fielder appeared to click his fingers as the ball passed the bat, seemingly mimicking the sound of an edge. The video went viral, the player was suspended and fresh footage has since widened the allegations.

What Is The Clicky Ponting Controversy?

The controversy began during a North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League Division Two match between Saltburn's second XI and Norton.

Saltburn won the match by 159 runs, but footage from one dismissal quickly overshadowed the result. Brian Devine, fielding in the slips, appeared to click his fingers as the ball passed Noman Shabir's bat.

Norton wicketkeeper Josh Bowes completed the catch and an appeal followed. Shabir was given out, with the timing of Devine's apparent finger click raising questions about whether the sound had been deliberately used to influence the umpire.

The footage spread rapidly on social media and has been viewed more than seven million times on X. The incident soon became known as Clickgate, while Devine was given the nickname 'Clicky Ponting', a reference to former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

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Why Did The Story Become So Big?

The unusual nature of the alleged tactic was only part of the story. Amateur cricket is normally played away from the global spotlight, but Saltburn's matches were being recorded and streamed.

That meant footage of the incident could be replayed, slowed down and shared worldwide within hours. The controversy has since become an example of how technology has changed grassroots cricket.

FrogBox, the company behind one of the streaming systems used by Saltburn and more than 1,850 clubs, said the saga showed both sides of the new reality. Local cricket can now create viral moments, but players can also find themselves exposed to global scrutiny.

Saltburn Suspend Brian Devine

Saltburn responded by suspending Devine for the remainder of the season and the foreseeable future while the league investigation continues.

The club said it was treating the allegations seriously and was cooperating with the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League. It also conceded a scheduled second-team cup match shortly after the controversy emerged.

The league has expressed concern for the welfare of Saltburn members while its investigation continues. No final finding has established that Devine deliberately cheated. Devine has also not publicly commented on the allegations.

The Allegations Did Not End With One Video

The controversy grew after other footage appeared online, with viewers claiming it showed similar finger-clicking incidents involving Devine.

Further allegations have also emerged involving Saltburn matches and another player. One report said footage appeared to show a Saltburn third XI player using a similar tactic in a separate game. These claims remain allegations and form part of the wider scrutiny surrounding the club.

There have also been claims that Devine used the tactic while playing for another club. Fresh footage reported in early August appeared to show him making a similar movement while playing for Pudsey St Lawrence in 2021. That has added another layer to an investigation that initially centred on one incident.

Why Is It Called 'Clicky Ponting'?

The nickname is a social-media joke rather than any connection to Ricky Ponting himself.

Ponting's reputation for aggressive, uncompromising cricket made his name an easy reference for the nickname. The phrase quickly became the identity attached to the viral incident, with the story eventually reaching cricket figures and broadcasters far beyond the local league.

The scale of the reaction has been remarkable. What would once have been an argument between players, umpires and a local league can now become an international cricket story almost instantly.

What Happens Next?

The central question remains whether the apparent finger clicking was deliberate and whether it was used to deceive umpires.

Until the league completes its investigation, the allegations against Devine should remain allegations. The suspension is a club decision, not a final finding of guilt.

That distinction matters, particularly because the controversy has already spread far beyond Saltburn. Clicky Ponting has become cricket's latest viral cheating story, but the final judgement will come from the investigation, not social media.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'Clicky Ponting' controversy?

It began when a Saltburn fielder appeared to click his fingers, mimicking an edge, after a ball passed the bat. This influenced an umpire's decision, and the video went viral on social media.

Why did the story become so big?

Saltburn's matches were being recorded and streamed, allowing the footage to be replayed and shared globally within hours. This brought an amateur cricket incident into the global spotlight.

Why is the player nicknamed 'Clicky Ponting'?

The nickname is a social media joke, referencing former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's aggressive reputation. It became the identity for the viral incident online.

What has been the club's response to the allegations?

Saltburn suspended Brian Devine for the rest of the season and conceded a cup match. The club is cooperating with the league investigation, emphasizing no final guilt finding yet.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Clicky Ponting Brian Devine Saltburn Cricket Club Cricket Scandal Cricket Cheating
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