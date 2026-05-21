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HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli, RCB Receive Open Fitness Challenge From Indian Hockey Team

Virat Kohli, RCB Receive Open Fitness Challenge From Indian Hockey Team

Virat's supreme athletic conditioning has been evident in his elite running between the wickets, ensuring RCB remains firmly alive in the playoff race.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 May 2026 02:10 PM (IST)

Indian hockey team star Manpreet Singh has thrown down a fitness challenge to Virat Kohli and the entire Royal Challengers Bangalore squad, inviting them to participate in a joint training session with the Indian hockey team to determine which side is fitter.

Kohli has long been regarded as one of the fittest cricketers in India and set high fitness standards during his tenure as captain. He also consistently excelled in the Yo-Yo Test introduced by the BCCI, recording a top score of 21.6 - one of the best among Indian cricketers.

Speaking to RevSportz, Manpreet said the Indian hockey team follows even tougher fitness benchmarks. According to him, goalkeepers are expected to score at least 21 in the Yo-Yo Test, while many outfield players regularly surpass that mark.

“Obviously. We want to invite Virat and the entire RCB team to come and do a training session with us. We will compete against each other“, Manpreet said.

The challenge comes shortly after Kohli himself acknowledged that the physical demands and fitness standards in hockey are higher than those in cricket. Manpreet has now responded by inviting Kohli and the RCB players to prove themselves in a head-to-head training battle.

What Virat Said:

“Cricket is in such prime focus in our country that we often overlook other sports. If I am being honest, we aren’t even 15% of the fitness of an Indian hockey player. If the hockey players watch our training sessions, they would laugh because their sport demands far more,” Kohli said during an interview.

Also on ABP Live | Rohit Sharma’s Fitness Raises Doubts Over 2027 ODI World Cup Spot

Kohli’s Stellar On-Field Form

Virat Kohli may think his fitness is a fraction of a hockey player's, but his physical conditioning continues to pay massive dividends on the cricket pitch.

He enters the final leg of the IPL 2026 group stage as the leading run-scorer of the tournament, amassing 542 runs across 13 matches at an extraordinary average of 54.20 and a blistering strike rate of 164.74. 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What fitness challenge has Manpreet Singh issued?

Manpreet Singh has challenged Virat Kohli and the entire Royal Challengers Bangalore squad to a joint training session to see which team is fitter.

What are the fitness standards in Indian hockey?

Indian hockey has tough fitness benchmarks. Goalkeepers need at least a 21 in the Yo-Yo Test, with many outfield players scoring higher.

Has Virat Kohli commented on hockey players' fitness?

Yes, Virat Kohli stated that hockey players' fitness demands are higher than cricket's and that cricketers are not even 15% of their fitness level.

What is Virat Kohli's current form in IPL 2026?

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026, with 542 runs in 13 matches at an average of 54.20 and a strike rate of 164.74.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 May 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Indian Hockey Team Manpreet Singh RCB IPL IPL 2026
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