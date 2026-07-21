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English NewsSportsCricketRavindra Jadeja Set For India Test Return Against Sri Lanka Alongside Jasprit Bumrah

Ravindra Jadeja Set For India Test Return Against Sri Lanka Alongside Jasprit Bumrah

Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to return for India's two-Test series against Sri Lanka, while selectors await Washington Sundar's fitness update before naming the squad.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jadeja, Bumrah expected back for Sri Lanka Test series.
  • Washington Sundar's hamstring injury raises selection concerns.
  • India's selectors finalizing squad for World Test Championship.

India Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series: India are expected to welcome back Ravindra Jadeja for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka next month, with the veteran all-rounder likely to return after being rested for the one-off Test against Afghanistan. The selectors are also close to finalising the pace attack, while Washington Sundar's fitness remains the only major selection concern ahead of the World Test Championship assignment.

Jadeja, Bumrah likely To Strengthen India's Test Squad

India have shifted their focus to red-ball cricket after an underwhelming white-ball tour of England. The two-Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning on August 15 in Galle, will mark India's next assignment in the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

According to The Times of India, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has already discussed the squad with the team management during the England tour. An official announcement is expected soon.

Ravindra Jadeja is set to return after missing the Afghanistan Test last month. The experienced all-rounder was rested following a demanding IPL season but continues to be India's first-choice spin-bowling all-rounder in the longest format.

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Jasprit Bumrah is also expected to return after sitting out the Afghanistan Test. His availability will provide a major boost to India's pace attack as they begin another important phase of the WTC cycle.

India are likely to leave for Sri Lanka around August 4 and are expected to play a four-day warm-up match before the opening Test.

Washington Sundar's Fitness Remains A Selection Issue

Washington Sundar's place in the squad depends on his recovery from the right hamstring injury he suffered during the ODI series against England.

The all-rounder missed the final ODI at Lord's after picking up the injury. He underwent scans in London before his reports were sent to specialists for further assessment.

Even if the injury is only a minor strain, Sundar is expected to require around two weeks to regain full match fitness. He is likely to report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for further evaluation before receiving clearance.

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If Sundar is unavailable, the selectors will need another spin-bowling all-rounder. Harsh Dubey, who featured in the Afghanistan Test squad, remains a strong option. Saransh Jain is also under consideration.

Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar are expected to retain their places as specialist spin options for Sri Lankan conditions.

The pace department is largely settled. Bumrah is expected to lead the attack, with Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar likely to complete India's fast-bowling group.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Ravindra Jadeja expected to return for India's Test series against Sri Lanka?

Yes, Ravindra Jadeja is set to return after being rested for the Afghanistan Test. He remains India's first-choice spin-bowling all-rounder.

When does India's Test series against Sri Lanka begin and where will it be played?

The two-Test series against Sri Lanka begins on August 15 in Galle. It marks India's next assignment in the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

What is the main selection concern for India's squad for the Sri Lanka Test series?

Washington Sundar's fitness is the main concern due to a right hamstring injury. His place depends on his recovery from the injury.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Washington Sundar Ravindra Jadeja Jasprit Bumah India Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series Sri Lanka Vs India Test Series
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