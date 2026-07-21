BCCI To Make Big Call On T Dilip After Fielding Decline, Coach Misses Zimbabwe Tour

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fielding coach T Dilip's tenure ends, missing Zimbabwe tour.

India's fielding performance declined, prompting coaching staff review.

Concerns persisted across formats despite previous intervention attempt.

New coaching setup takes over for India's upcoming Zimbabwe tour.

India are set for a change in their support staff, with fielding coach T Dilip unlikely to receive another contract extension ahead of the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. The reported move follows months of poor fielding displays from the national side and signals the BCCI's intent to address an area that has repeatedly hurt the team.

T Dilip Set To Leave After Zimbabwe Decision

T. Dilip's extended tenure is expected to end before India's three-match T20I series in Zimbabwe.

The fielding coach joined the Indian setup during Rahul Dravid's tenure and remained with the team even after Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey departed following India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

He also introduced the 'Best Fielder Medal' presentation, which became a regular feature inside the Indian dressing room.

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According to sports journalist Rohit Juglan, Dilip will not travel with the squad to Zimbabwe, and another extension appears unlikely.

Juglan wrote on X:

"T. Dilip's extended stint as fielding coach has officially come to an end. He is not travelling with the team to Zimbabwe. Another extension is unlikely as per sources. But what a contribution after R Sridhar."

WATCH POST

T. Dilip’s extended stint as fielding coach has officially come to an end - He is not travelling with the team to Zimbabwe

Another extension unlikely as per sources

But what a contribution after R Sridhar pic.twitter.com/IJJjZTv6H7 — Rohit Juglan (@rohitjuglan) July 21, 2026

India's Fielding Standards Came Under The Spotlight

The reported decision follows a prolonged decline in India's fielding standards across formats.

The warning signs first appeared during the Asia Cup before continuing through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the T20 World Cup and the recent white-ball tour of England.

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India won the 2026 T20 World Cup but their fielding remained a concern throughout the tournament. They dropped 15 catches, more than any other team, and finished with a catching efficiency of 72 per cent, the lowest among all participating nations.

The problems continued in England, where missed chances proved costly during both the T20I and ODI series.

Rohit's Earlier Intervention Delayed The Decision

Dilip's future had already come under review after the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

At that stage, the BCCI was understood to be considering a change in the fielding department. However, Rohit Sharma reportedly requested head coach Gautam Gambhir and the board to retain Dilip, resulting in a one-year extension after the 2025 Champions Trophy.

That extension now appears to have been his last.

India Begins Zimbabwe Tour With New Coaching Setup

India will begin their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on July 23 at the Harare Sports Club.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir has been rested for the tour, with VVS Laxman taking charge of the side. Shreyas Iyer will captain the team, while Tilak Varma has been named vice-captain.

The squad also includes returning players Prabhsimran Singh and Mayank Yadav, while Ashok Sharma and Yash Thakur have earned their first international call-ups.

With changes already underway in the coaching staff, the Zimbabwe series could mark the beginning of a new phase for India's support setup as the team looks to improve one of its weakest areas before a busy international season.