WATCH: Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Side Leaves England Star Impressed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jacob Bethell notes Kohli's relaxed off-field, intense on-field persona.

Kohli's disciplined lifestyle prioritizes high performance and preparation.

He actively leads team meetings, sharing valuable strategic insights.

Bethell gained insights into professionalism and consistent success.

England all-rounder Jacob Bethell has offered a glimpse into Virat Kohli's personality away from the spotlight, saying the former India captain is far more relaxed than many people imagine. Having shared the dressing room with Kohli at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Bethell said the Indian great is easy to talk to off the field but becomes a completely different person once cricket begins.

Bethell Saw A Different Side Of Kohli At RCB

Bethell spent the IPL season alongside Kohli at Royal Challengers Bengaluru and said the experience changed his perception of the Indian batter.

Supporters often associate Kohli with his intensity on the field, but Bethell believes that image tells only half the story.

Speaking on The Super Over YouTube channel, Bethell said:

"Away from cricket and off the field, he's actually a very chilled individual. Great to talk to and great to spend time around. But he has that ability to switch into a competitive mindset whenever cricket or training begins."

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JACOB BETHELL ON VIRAT KOHLI:



- "Off the field, Virat Kohli is a very chilled individual, it's great to spend time with, he was not the captain when I was there but he is a massive leader within the team, he shares unbelievable information during team meetings". pic.twitter.com/hsEFt9bjgH — K (@Snarky_Sorcerer) July 21, 2026

Preparation Comes Before Everything Else

Bethell also praised Kohli's discipline, saying every part of his daily routine is designed to help him perform at the highest level.

He explained that the former India captain leaves nothing to chance when preparing for matches and maintains standards that younger players naturally look up to.

Speaking about Kohli's approach, Bethell said:

"His lifestyle is built around high performance. Everything he does gives him the best chance of succeeding on the field."

Kohli Continues To Lead Without The Captaincy

Although Kohli was not Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain during Bethell's time with the franchise, the England international said his influence remained clear inside the dressing room.

According to Bethell, Kohli regularly contributed during team meetings and shared valuable insights that younger players were eager to absorb.

He said:

"He's an ultra-competitive person. Even though he wasn't captain when I was there, he's a massive leader within the team. On the field he's very animated, but in team meetings he shares unbelievable information. When you're around someone like that, you just want to soak everything in."

Experience Left A Lasting Impression

For Bethell, playing alongside one of modern cricket's biggest names offered more than technical lessons.

He said observing Kohli's professionalism, preparation and leadership gave him a better understanding of what it takes to succeed consistently at the highest level.

His comments also reinforce why Kohli continues to command respect across dressing rooms around the world. While supporters often remember his celebrations and aggressive on-field presence, teammates see another side: a calm professional who leads through preparation, experience and an uncompromising desire to improve.