'Ask Arshdeep Singh To Rest': Former India Opener Backs This Young Pacer For India’s T20I XI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aakash Chopra suggests Mayank Yadav plays, resting Arshdeep Singh.

Chopra also advocates game time for young pacer Prince Yadav.

This approach assesses bench strength in remaining T20I matches.

India have already wrapped up the five-match T20I series against New Zealand with a commanding 3-0 advantage, giving the team management room to experiment in the remaining fixtures. Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes the fourth match in Auckland presents an ideal opportunity to bring Mayank Yadav back into the playing XI. Chopra has suggested resting Arshdeep Singh for the October 30 fixture, allowing Mayank to return to the side.

He also wants India to continue backing Prince Yadav, giving the young pacers valuable game time with the series result already settled.

Aakash Chopra Wants Mayank Yadav Back In

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra argued that India should use the remaining matches to assess their younger players rather than stick rigidly to the same combination.

Chopra specifically called for Arshdeep to be rested and Mayank to be included, while keeping Prince in the lineup.

"There is scope for one change for sure. Ask Arshdeep Singh to rest. Play both Mayank and Prince because you give chances to youngsters in dead rubbers. Mayank actually bowled well in the first match. So, why not play him? I am advocating for that one change,"

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His suggestion centres on making the most of a series India have already won, while giving emerging fast bowlers an opportunity to gain experience at international level.

Mayank’s First Match Offers Reason To Persist

Mayank Yadav featured only in the series opener, finishing with figures of 1/40 from his four overs.

Although he has not played in the subsequent matches, Chopra believes his performance in that game warrants another opportunity.

A return against New Zealand would give the young quick another chance to build rhythm and demonstrate what he can offer in the shortest format.

Retaining Prince alongside him would also allow India to assess two young pace options in the same match.

With the series already beyond New Zealand’s reach, India could use the fourth T20I to test their bench strength without putting the overall result at risk.