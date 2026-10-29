'Usko Khush Rakhna Padega': Rohit Sharma’s Cheeky Take On Shubman Gill & 2027 World Cup Dream

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma eyes 2027 ODI ICC World Cup participation.

He humorously stated keeping captain Shubman Gill happy.

BCCI yet to announce India's World Cup squad.

Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill Remark: Rohit Sharma has made his intentions clear about playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup, and a light-hearted remark about India captain Shubman Gill has caught fans’ attention. The former India skipper made the comment during an appearance on his show, Family Full House, where he was asked an interesting question. Rohit, who now represents India only in ODIs after retiring from Test and T20I cricket, has faced questions over whether he will remain part of India’s plans.

The 38-year-old is no longer leading the national side, with Gill taking over the captaincy in late 2025. And when asked to choose between Gill and Shreyas Iyer in an emergency, Rohit offered a response that mixed humour with his World Cup ambition.

Rohit Sharma’s Funny Response On Shubman Gill

🗣️Shubhman or Iyer "I choose Gill bcoz I have to play 2027 WC and Iyer for making comeback in T20I after 2027"😭 Rohit is not going anywhere till 2030 https://t.co/38U18aTj7I — Shikha (@Shikha_003) October 26, 2026

Rohit’s answer quickly became the highlight of the clip, as he explained why keeping the current India captain happy might be important for his own plans.

"Dono captian hain, India ke. Gill mera abhi captain hai, 2027 ka World Cup mujhe khelna hai, usko khush rakhna padega (Both are captains. Shubman Gill is my captain right now. I have to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup. I have to keep him happy.)"

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The remark was made during a light-hearted segment of the show, rather than as a formal statement about his selection prospects.

Questions Remain Over Rohit’s 2027 World Cup Chances

Speculation around Rohit Sharma’s future intensified during India’s England tour, when reports suggested he could retire from ODIs after the Lord’s match.

There were also claims that an official had told him he was not being considered for the 2027 World Cup. The BCCI denied those reports at the time.

For now, Rohit remains an active ODI player, but whether he will be a part of India's tournament squad remains to be seen.