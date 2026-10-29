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English NewsSportsCricket'Usko Khush Rakhna Padega': Rohit Sharma’s Cheeky Take On Shubman Gill & 2027 World Cup Dream

'Usko Khush Rakhna Padega': Rohit Sharma’s Cheeky Take On Shubman Gill & 2027 World Cup Dream

Rohit Sharma’s playful remark about keeping Shubman Gill happy has gone viral, as the former captain eyes a place in India’s squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma eyes 2027 ODI ICC World Cup participation.
  • He humorously stated keeping captain Shubman Gill happy.
  • BCCI yet to announce India's World Cup squad.

Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill Remark: Rohit Sharma has made his intentions clear about playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup, and a light-hearted remark about India captain Shubman Gill has caught fans’ attention. The former India skipper made the comment during an appearance on his show, Family Full House, where he was asked an interesting question. Rohit, who now represents India only in ODIs after retiring from Test and T20I cricket, has faced questions over whether he will remain part of India’s plans.

The 38-year-old is no longer leading the national side, with Gill taking over the captaincy in late 2025. And when asked to choose between Gill and Shreyas Iyer in an emergency, Rohit offered a response that mixed humour with his World Cup ambition.

Rohit Sharma’s Funny Response On Shubman Gill

Rohit’s answer quickly became the highlight of the clip, as he explained why keeping the current India captain happy might be important for his own plans.

"Dono captian hain, India ke. Gill mera abhi captain hai, 2027 ka World Cup mujhe khelna hai, usko khush rakhna padega (Both are captains. Shubman Gill is my captain right now. I have to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup. I have to keep him happy.)"

Read More: Steve Smith Ruled Out Of South Africa Test! Australia Confirm Neck Injury Details

The remark was made during a light-hearted segment of the show, rather than as a formal statement about his selection prospects.

Questions Remain Over Rohit’s 2027 World Cup Chances

Speculation around Rohit Sharma’s future intensified during India’s England tour, when reports suggested he could retire from ODIs after the Lord’s match.

There were also claims that an official had told him he was not being considered for the 2027 World Cup. The BCCI denied those reports at the time.

For now, Rohit remains an active ODI player, but whether he will be a part of India's tournament squad remains to be seen.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Rohit Sharma say about his plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup?

Rohit Sharma has publicly stated his intention to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup. He made this ambition clear during an appearance on his show.

Why did Rohit Sharma mention needing to keep Shubman Gill happy?

Rohit humorously said he needs to keep Shubman Gill happy because Gill is his current captain and Rohit wants to play the 2027 ODI World Cup. This was said during a light-hearted segment.

When did Shubman Gill take over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma?

Shubman Gill took over the captaincy of the national side in late 2025. Rohit Sharma is no longer leading the team.

In which cricket formats does Rohit Sharma currently play for India?

Rohit Sharma currently represents India only in One Day Internationals (ODIs). He has retired from Test and T20I cricket.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
ICC World Cup Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA Shreyas Iyer
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