Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This visit occurs amid continued India-Pakistan bilateral tensions.

Pakistan's Climate Minister Musadik Malik has been denied permission by the Centre to visit the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi during his ongoing trip to India for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum.

Malik is in the national capital to attend the first edition of the forum, being held at the historic Purana Qila from November 20 to 22. He had planned to visit both the Taj Mahal in Agra and the Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi during his stay.

While the Centre has rejected his request to visit the shrine, Malik will travel to the Taj Mahal. He is also expected to be accompanied by a representative from the Pakistan High Commission.

First Visit By Pakistani Federal Minister Since 2023

Malik's visit is the first by a Pakistani federal minister to India since then Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari travelled to Goa for an SCO meeting in 2023.

It is also the first visit by a Pakistani leader to India since Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack in May 2025, in which 26 people were killed.

Pakistan's participation in the SCO forum and Malik's visit have triggered a political debate in India, with opposition parties questioning the Centre's decision to host a Pakistani minister.

Opposition Questions Centre's Pakistan Policy

The Opposition has criticised the Centre over the invitation to Malik, asking what has changed since the Pahalgam attack to warrant a shift in India's approach towards Pakistan.

Opposition leaders have also pointed to Malik's earlier aggressive remarks over India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.

The minister's visit comes amid continued tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam attack and India's subsequent military response.

India And Pakistan Have Been SCO Members Since 2017

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India and Pakistan became permanent members of the grouping in 2017, while Iran joined as a member in 2023.

In October 2024, Pakistan hosted the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Islamabad. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the meeting on behalf of India.