Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut In IND vs IRE 1st T20I? Everything We Know So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, is rising quickly in Indian cricket.

Batting coach Kotak advised patience for his senior debut.

Established players like Samson, Kishan hold top order spots.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IND vs IRE T20: At just 15 years of age, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already become one of the most talked-about names in Indian cricket. The teenage batsman's fearless strokeplay, record-breaking IPL campaign and rapid rise through the ranks have turned him into a fan favourite almost overnight. His recent exploits for India A, including a blistering 94 off just 25 deliveries, only strengthened the belief that he is ready for the biggest stage.

With India set to begin their T20I series against Ireland, excitement around the youngster continues to build. But will he make his senior international debut straight away?

India Batting Coach Drops Biggest Hint Yet

While fans are eager to see Sooryavanshi in India's playing XI, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, during a press conference, suggested the teenager might have to remain patient.

"I don't think it's fair to leave out a player who is already scoring runs just to give someone else an opportunity. Selection ultimately depends on the team management and the plans we have for the match,"

Check Out: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Joins India Stars In First Senior Team Practice Session

The statement indicates that current form will remain a key factor when deciding India's final XI, meaning Sooryavanshi's opportunity could depend on future team combinations rather than immediate hype.

Kotak, however, was full of praise for the youngster's attitude and talent.

"He is an exceptionally talented player and has earned his place through consistent performances at different levels. We've encouraged him to ask questions freely and simply enjoy his cricket. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has also given him the same message,"

Competition For Places Remains Intense

India head into the Ireland series with a settled-looking top order. This will be the team's first T20I assignment since lifting the ICC T20 World Cup in March, and several established batsmen are expected to retain their places.

Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma all enjoyed productive IPL campaigns and are likely to feature prominently in the batting order. That leaves limited room for immediate changes despite Sooryavanshi's remarkable form.

Even so, simply earning a place in the senior squad at the age of 15 is a significant achievement. Having already impressed in the IPL and continued his rich run for India A, the teenager appears firmly in the selectors' long-term plans.