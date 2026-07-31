Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Promoted As Vice-Captain; Harsha Bhogle Left Asking One Question

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, named East Zone Duleep Trophy vice-captain.

Harsha Bhogle questioned appointment citing his limited red-ball experience.

Decision provides Sooryavanshi crucial opportunity to develop red-ball game.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rapid rise in Indian cricket has taken another unexpected turn after he was named East Zone vice-captain for the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy. The appointment has sparked debate, with commentator Harsha Bhogle questioning whether the 15-year-old is ready for a leadership role in red-ball cricket despite his immense talent and growing reputation in white-ball formats.

East Zone Hand Teenager Major Leadership Role

The East Zone selectors appointed Ishan Kishan as captain and named Sooryavanshi as his deputy for the upcoming Duleep Trophy campaign.

The decision surprised many because the teenager has only limited experience in first-class cricket. While his recent performances have established him as one of India's brightest young batters, his red-ball career is still at an early stage.

The Duleep Trophy selection is another milestone for Sooryavanshi after his impressive IPL campaign and breakthrough performances for India in T20Is.

I wonder what the thinking is behind making Sooryavanshi vice-captain of a senior red ball team. He has played 12 innings for 207 runs @ 17.25. His talent is extraordinary but there is a learning curve and he is at the bottom of it in red ball cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 30, 2026

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Harsha Bhogle Raises Questions

Harsha Bhogle believes the appointment may have come too early considering Sooryavanshi's red-ball record.

"I wonder what the thinking is behind making Sooryavanshi vice-captain of a senior red-ball team. He has played 12 innings for 207 runs @ 17.25. His talent is extraordinary, but there is a learning curve, and he is at the bottom of it in red-ball cricket," Bhogle wrote on X.

His comments focused on the youngster's first-class experience rather than questioning his overall potential.

Big Opportunity In Longer Format

Sooryavanshi is expected to open the batting alongside experienced Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran during the tournament.

The left-hander has played eight first-class matches, scoring 207 runs with a highest score of 93. The Duleep Trophy now gives him another opportunity to develop his game in the longer format against quality domestic attacks.

His performances in T20 cricket have earned widespread praise, but success in red-ball cricket remains an important step in his development.

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Experienced Squad Around Him

East Zone have balanced youth with experience in their squad.

Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar strengthen the pace attack, while Shahbaz Ahmed and Anukul Roy add all-round depth. Ishan Kishan's leadership also provides Sooryavanshi with an experienced senior to learn from during the tournament.

Whether the vice-captaincy proves to be a bold masterstroke or a decision taken ahead of its time will become clearer once the Duleep Trophy begins. For now, the appointment has added another chapter to the teenager's remarkable rise through Indian cricket.

East Zone Squad

Ishan Kishan (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (vice-captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Jaiswal, Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Subhranshu Senapati, Abhijit Sarkar, Anukul Roy and Denish Das.