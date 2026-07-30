BCCI's Glowing Tribute To Ajinkya Rahane Following All-Format Retirement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued its first official reaction after veteran batter and former Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from all formats of professional cricket.

Calling time on an illustrious multi-decade career, Rahane shared an emotional farewell video across his social media handles, signing off as "Cap No. 278."

BCCI's Statement

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Indian cricket board expressed its gratitude for Rahane’s dedication, calm leadership, and unforgettable performances in Indian colors:

"An illustrious career comes to an end. Thank you @ajinkyarahane88 for your immense contribution to Indian cricket and all the memories that will be cherished forever. Wishing you the very best in your next chapter."

An illustrious career comes to an end 🇮🇳



Thank you @ajinkyarahane88 for your immense contribution to Indian cricket and all the memories that will be cherished forever



Wishing you the very best in your next chapter #TeamIndia | #ThankYouAjinkya pic.twitter.com/Gbi7sIcgwS — BCCI (@BCCI) July 30, 2026

Undefeated Test Captain

Ajinkya Rahane departs with a rare record, remaining undefeated as India’s Test captain (4 wins and 2 draws in 6 matches), boasting the highest win percentage for any Indian Test skipper with at least five games.

2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Triumph

Ajinkya Rahane's defining moment as captain came after India's collapse in Adelaide, where he rallied a severely depleted squad to a legendary 2-1 series victory in Australia - headlined by his masterclass century in Melbourne and the historic win at the Gabba.

Stat Sheet Across Formats

Over a career spanning 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is, Rahane scored 8,414 international runs, featuring 15 centuries (12 in Tests). Eight of his Test centuries came on foreign soil, cementing his reputation as India’s ultimate crisis manager in tough overseas conditions.

Rahane's statement on retirement

“The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward. I've always relied on timing in my batting, and I've always understood its importance. Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket, and all formats,” Rahane said in an emotional video.

“Cap number 278, signing off.”