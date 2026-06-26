WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Joins India Stars In First Senior Team Practice Session

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi joined India's senior team practice.

He trained ahead of the T20I series against Ireland.

Sooryavanshi earlier impressed in IPL and India A matches.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IND vs IRE T20Is: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's journey from teenage prodigy to India's senior dressing room has taken another significant step. Ahead of the opening T20I against Ireland, the 15-year-old batting sensation was spotted training with the national side for the first time, offering fans an exciting glimpse of what could soon become his international debut. BCCI shared footage from Team India's training session in Belfast, where Sooryavanshi was seen taking part in warm-up drills before spending time in the batting nets. Check out the video:

Start of something special 🌟



🎥 Glimpses of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's first time in the #TeamIndia nets 🤩#IREvIND pic.twitter.com/zp3mPMch5R June 26, 2026

First Taste Of Senior Team Environment

The training video begins with the Indian squad going through fitness exercises before moving into skill-based sessions. Among the familiar faces, like Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Tilak Varma was Sooryavanshi.

After completing the warm-up, the left-handed batsman was seen padding up before facing deliveries in the nets. Although the BCCI clip only offered brief glimpses, it was enough to excite fans eager to see the teenager rub shoulders with India's established internationals.

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Whether he features in the playing XI remains to be seen, but the practice session marked another memorable milestone in his rapidly rising career.

Teenage Star Continues Remarkable Rise

Sooryavanshi enters the Ireland series on the back of an extraordinary run across domestic and representative cricket.

He became one of the biggest stories of the IPL earlier this year after producing a breakthrough campaign that earned widespread praise. His fearless batting, combined with a string of match-winning performances, helped him collect multiple individual honours during the tournament and firmly establish himself as one of India's brightest young prospects.

The youngster also carried that form into India A colours. Most recently, he smashed a breathtaking 94 off just 29 deliveries, another innings that underlined why selectors fast-tracked him into the senior squad.

India begin their T20I campaign against Ireland later today in Belfast, with the second match scheduled two days later.