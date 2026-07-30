Sports Stars React As Ajinkya Rahane Announces Cricket Retirement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI thanked Rahane, who delivered an emotional farewell message.

Former Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from all formats of international and domestic cricket, drawing the curtain on a distinguished 12-year international career. His unexpected decision to quit all forms of the game including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket took the sporting community by surprise.

Following his announcement, sporting icons from across disciplines, including two-time Olympic badminton medallist PV Sindhu, former explosive Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag, and veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan, shared emotional reactions honoring Rahane's legacy, calm leadership, and resilience.

ALSO READ: BCCI's Glowing Tribute To Ajinkya Rahane Following All-Format Retirement

Heartfelt Reactions From Top Sports Icons

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu paid glowing tributes to Ajinkya Rahane following his retirement announcement. She commended the veteran batter for his composure, unmatched resilience, and proven ability to perform in the toughest overseas conditions. Sindhu noted that Rahane's quiet dignity and fighting spirit served as an inspiration across various sports beyond cricket.

Emotional Social Media Tributes From Legends

Former Indian opening batter Virender Sehwag took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight Rahane's immense contribution, particularly his captaincy during India's historic 2020–21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory down under:

"One of the most underrated cricketers, and the man who led India to its greatest ever overseas Test series win @ajinkyarahane88. Calm, Solid. Kabhi shor nahi kiya, aur apna best karta raha. Just like against SA in Delhi, 2015 after a wonderful first innings, may you have a great second innings, Ajinkya," Sehwag posted on X.

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan posted an emotional message on Instagram, reflecting on their shared dressing room moments, partnerships, and Rahane's calm character:

"Jinks kitne tours, kitne dressing rooms, kitni partnerships... aur kitni yaadein. Captain ke roop mein bhi tujhe utna hi composed dekha, aur teammate ke roop mein bhi utna hi dependable. Bahar se hamesha calm... andar se sirf India ke liye ladne wala insaan. Ab agla chapter bhi utna hi khoobsurat ho. Lots of love, bro," Dhawan wrote.

BCCI Expresses Gratitude And Rahane's Farewell Message

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released an official post on X thanking Rahane for his contributions to Indian cricket and wishing him success in his future endeavors.

In his farewell video message, Rahane delivered an emotional goodbye to his supporters:

"The reality of life is that everything has a beginning, and everything has an end," Rahane expressed in the video.

He further expressed gratitude to the fans, stating: "But there is one place where I was never defeated, and that was in your hearts. Tumhi mala kadhihi parka manla nahi (You never treated me as an outsider)... Cap number 278, signing off."

Illustrious Career Record And Flawless Captaincy

Ajinkya Rahane concluded his international career after representing India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is. Renowned as a middle-order mainstay and an overseas specialist, Rahane played crucial innings in overseas wins, including memorable centuries at Lord's, Melbourne, and Johannesburg. Notably, Rahane leaves behind a flawless captaincy record he never lost a single Test match as India's captain, cementing his place in Indian cricket history.