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English NewsSportsCricketShreyas Iyer vs England T20 Stats: Can India's Captain Bounce Back After Ireland Setback?

Shreyas Iyer vs England T20 Stats: Can India's Captain Bounce Back After Ireland Setback?

Shreyas Iyer heads into the England T20Is under pressure after a disappointing Ireland tour. Here's a look at his T20I record against England.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shreyas Iyer faces pressure after a poor Ireland series.
  • He scored 149 runs with one fifty in six England T20Is.
  • This England series is crucial for his captaincy and batting.

Shreyas Iyer vs England T20Is: Shreyas Iyer heads into India's T20I series against England under mounting pressure after a disappointing start to his captaincy stint. The Men in Blue suffered a shock 2-0 series defeat to Ireland, with Iyer unable to inspire either with the bat or as leader. Personally, the right-hander endured a forgettable tour, managing just 13 runs across two innings as India failed to chase down modest targets. With a far tougher challenge now awaiting against England, here's a look at how he has done against them so far in the format.

Shreyas Iyer's T20I Record Against England

Shreyas Iyer has just played six T20 matches (five innings) against England as of this writing. 

In these outings, he has stitched together 149 runs, scoring with a strike rate of 140.56 and an average of 37.25. Iyer's highest individual score has been 67, which is his only T20 half century against England thus far.

With these stats, fans and Shreyas Iyer would be hoping for more of the same at the very least, if not better, come the England series. The opening match will be played tomorrow, July 1, 2026 at the Riverside Ground.

Also Check: IND vs ENG T20I Series: Full Schedule, Match Dates, Timings & Venues

Big Opportunity To Respond

The England series could prove to be a defining one for India's new T20I captain. After a poor start to his leadership tenure and an underwhelming performance with the bat, another quiet series is likely to intensify scrutiny.

On the other hand, strong performances against one of the world's best white-ball sides would quickly change the narrative.

With India eager to move on from the Ireland disappointment, much will depend on whether Iyer can lead from the front and deliver the kind of innings that have made him one of the country's most reliable white-ball batters in recent years.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Shreyas Iyer's current situation regarding his captaincy and recent performance?

Shreyas Iyer is under mounting pressure after a 2-0 series defeat to Ireland as captain. He also had a disappointing personal tour, scoring only 13 runs across two innings.

How has Shreyas Iyer performed against England in T20Is so far?

Shreyas Iyer has scored 149 runs in six T20 matches (five innings) against England. His highest score is 67, with an average of 37.25 and a strike rate of 140.56.

Why is the upcoming T20I series against England significant for Shreyas Iyer?

This series is a defining opportunity for Iyer. Strong performances against England could quickly change the narrative, while another quiet series would intensify scrutiny on his leadership and batting.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shreyas Iyer IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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