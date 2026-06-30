Shreyas Iyer vs England T20 Stats: Can India's Captain Bounce Back After Ireland Setback?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreyas Iyer faces pressure after a poor Ireland series.

He scored 149 runs with one fifty in six England T20Is.

This England series is crucial for his captaincy and batting.

Shreyas Iyer vs England T20Is: Shreyas Iyer heads into India's T20I series against England under mounting pressure after a disappointing start to his captaincy stint. The Men in Blue suffered a shock 2-0 series defeat to Ireland, with Iyer unable to inspire either with the bat or as leader. Personally, the right-hander endured a forgettable tour, managing just 13 runs across two innings as India failed to chase down modest targets. With a far tougher challenge now awaiting against England, here's a look at how he has done against them so far in the format.

Shreyas Iyer's T20I Record Against England

Shreyas Iyer has just played six T20 matches (five innings) against England as of this writing.

In these outings, he has stitched together 149 runs, scoring with a strike rate of 140.56 and an average of 37.25. Iyer's highest individual score has been 67, which is his only T20 half century against England thus far.

With these stats, fans and Shreyas Iyer would be hoping for more of the same at the very least, if not better, come the England series. The opening match will be played tomorrow, July 1, 2026 at the Riverside Ground.

Also Check: IND vs ENG T20I Series: Full Schedule, Match Dates, Timings & Venues

Big Opportunity To Respond

The England series could prove to be a defining one for India's new T20I captain. After a poor start to his leadership tenure and an underwhelming performance with the bat, another quiet series is likely to intensify scrutiny.

On the other hand, strong performances against one of the world's best white-ball sides would quickly change the narrative.

With India eager to move on from the Ireland disappointment, much will depend on whether Iyer can lead from the front and deliver the kind of innings that have made him one of the country's most reliable white-ball batters in recent years.