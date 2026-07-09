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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs ENG 4th T20I: How To Watch India's Must-Win Clash For Free

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: How To Watch India's Must-Win Clash For Free

India face England yet again, and this time in a must-win encounter to save the series. Check out how to watch IND vs ENG 4th T20 for free on TV.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India faces must-win 4th T20I challenge today.
  • England leads series 2-0, aiming to clinch victory.
  • Live on Sony Sports; free on DD Free Dish.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Free: India face a must-win challenge as they take on England in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the County Ground in Bristol later today. Having fallen 2-0 behind, the visitors are running out of opportunities to stay alive in the contest, making this clash one of the most important matches of the tour. England have seized control with victories in the opening two completed games and now need just one more win to clinch the series. The Men in Blue, meanwhile, will be aiming to bounce back and keep the contest alive heading into the final fixture.

For fans eager to catch all the action, here is everything you need to know about IND vs ENG 4th T20I timing, venue and live telecast details, and how they can watch for free.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: How To Watch For Free

Cricket fans in India can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, which will provide the television broadcast of the match.

However, for viewers looking to watch the game without a paid subscription, the match will also be available on DD Free Dish, allowing them to follow the action live at no additional cost.

Also Check: India's Lucky Ground? Historic Bristol Record Offers Big Boost Ahead Of Must-Win 4th T20I

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Match Time & Venue

The fourth T20I between India and England is scheduled to be played today, July 9, at the County Ground in Bristol.

The match is set to begin at 10:00 PM IST, while the toss will take place 30 minutes earlier at 9:30 PM IST.

With the series on the line for India, both teams will head into the contest with plenty at stake. England have the chance to wrap up the tie, while India must register a victory to keep their hopes alive.

With Bristol hosting another crucial encounter between the two sides, fans can expect an intense contest as India fight to avoid a series defeat and England look to complete the job in front of their home fans.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I watch the IND vs ENG 4th T20I for free?

Viewers in India can watch the match live on DD Free Dish without a paid subscription. The match will also be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

When and where is the 4th T20I between India and England taking place?

The match is scheduled for today, July 9, at the County Ground in Bristol. It is set to begin at 10:00 PM IST.

What is the significance of the 4th T20I for India?

India faces a must-win challenge to stay alive in the five-match series. They need to register a victory to keep their hopes alive and avoid a series defeat.

What time does the 4th T20I match start?

The match is set to begin at 10:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes earlier at 9:30 PM IST.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir IND Vs ENG T20 Shreyas Iyer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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