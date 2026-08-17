BJP’s New Team: Smriti Irani, Ram Madhav Return; Amit Malviya Out

BJP has announced its new 65-member national team under president Nitin Nabin, signalling a mix of organisational experience, social representation and preparations for upcoming elections. Three decisions have drawn particular attention: Smriti Irani and Ram Madhav have returned to key organisational roles, while Amit Malviya, a prominent face of the BJP’s digital campaign for years, does not feature in the announced team.

Irani has been appointed national general secretary, while Madhav returns as national vice-president. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh’s Deepak Mhaskey has been given charge as the party’s social media convener.

Irani Returns To Centre Stage

Smriti Irani’s appointment as national general secretary marks her return to the centre of BJP organisational politics after losing the 2024 Lok Sabha election and subsequently leaving the Union Cabinet.

The post carries significant responsibilities, including managing state organisations, election strategy, membership drives and implementing decisions taken by the central leadership. Her new role could see her entrusted with responsibilities linked to electoral states, women voters or major nationwide campaigns.

Ram Madhav’s return as national vice-president is another significant organisational development, bringing an experienced strategist back into the party’s top structure.

Also Read: BJP Announces New National Team Under Nitin Nabin; Vasundhara Raje, Smriti Irani Get Key Roles

New Face For BJP’s Digital Push

The BJP’s digital strategy is also set for a change, with Deepak Mhaskey replacing Amit Malviya as the party’s social media convener.

Mhaskey, who chairs the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation and is a permanent invitee to the BJP’s state unit, will lead the party’s social media operations. His team will include Preeti Gandhi from Maharashtra, Shivanand Dwivedi from Delhi, Alok Bhatt from Uttarakhand and Arun Yadav from Haryana as social media co-conveners.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and minister OP Choudhary congratulated Mhaskey, praising his organisational skills and ability to use technology to strengthen the BJP’s digital communication.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the newly appointed office-bearers on X. He said the new team combines organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect, expressing confidence that its members would strengthen the party and focus on public service.

The reshuffle marks a notable change in the BJP’s organisational and digital leadership ahead of its next electoral challenges.

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