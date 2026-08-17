WATCH: Buttler Praises Goenka After Title Win, Fans Drag KL Rahul Amid 'PR Stunt' Talks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Buttler praised owner Goenka after Manchester Super Giants' title.

Social media questioned praise, linking it to Goenka's image.

Goenka's past controversies with LSG captains sparked speculation.

Article notes PR claims are unconfirmed social media speculation.

Jos Buttler's praise for Sanjiv Goenka after Manchester Super Giants' historic Hundred triumph has sparked a strong reaction on social media.

The England all-rounder, who captained Manchester Super Giants to their first-ever men's Hundred title, spoke highly of the franchise owner after the team's five-wicket win over Trent Rockets in the final at Lord's. However, some fans were quick to question the timing of the praise, with several users suggesting that the video was part of an attempt to improve Goenka's public image.

Buttler Praises Goenka After Historic Title

Manchester Super Giants completed their maiden Hundred title triumph on Sunday, defeating Trent Rockets by five wickets in the final.

Buttler, who led the side during its first season under the Manchester Super Giants name, praised Goenka after the victory. The moment was subsequently shared on social media, where it quickly attracted attention from Indian cricket fans.

The reaction was not limited to the team's title win. A section of users immediately connected Buttler's comments to the controversy surrounding Goenka and his previous association with Lucknow Super Giants.

WATCH VIDEO

From winning @thehundred to building what comes next.



Jos Buttler on the Goenka family’s investment in developing the High Performance Cricket Centre at @EmiratesOT and the vision for the future of cricket.@ManchesterSG100 @lancscricket @DrSanjivGoenka @DameSarahStorey… pic.twitter.com/i7NaCvV4eH — RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (@rpsggroup) August 17, 2026

'PR Stunt'? Internet Reacts

Some social media users alleged that the praise was an attempt to improve Goenka's image, particularly after his much-discussed exchange with former LSG captain KL Rahul.

One user joked, "Sanjiv Goenka be like: Aaj se Buttler mera favourite player." (Sanjiv Goenka must be thinking that Buttler is now his favourite player.)





Another user claimed, "This guy's PR team is working overtime ever since that incident with KL Rahul."





A third reaction took a more humorous route, writing, "Paneer Masala at Buttler's home today."

There were also fans joking about what Buttler's praise could mean for Goenka's IPL franchise. One user predicted an LSG turnaround, writing, "LSG coming, loading."





The reactions are, however, social media speculation. There is no evidence that the video was arranged as a PR exercise.

Goenka's Controversial LSG History

Goenka's relationship with LSG's former captains has previously attracted considerable attention.

KL Rahul's time as LSG captain ended after the 2024 season, while Rishabh Pant subsequently led the franchise. Pant later returned to Delhi Capitals, with Kuldeep Yadav moving in the opposite direction as part of the reported trade.

The changes have kept Goenka's role and his relationship with LSG's leadership under scrutiny among fans.

Against that backdrop, Buttler's public praise after Manchester Super Giants' first Hundred title was always likely to attract attention from Indian cricket fans.

For now, Buttler's comments remain a post-title appreciation of his team owner, while the "PR stunt" narrative is being driven by social media reactions rather than any confirmed development.