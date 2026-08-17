IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Buttler Praises Goenka After Title Win, Fans Drag KL Rahul Amid 'PR Stunt' Talks

WATCH: Buttler Praises Goenka After Title Win, Fans Drag KL Rahul Amid 'PR Stunt' Talks

Jos Buttler praised Sanjiv Goenka after Manchester Super Giants won The Hundred 2026, but social media users had a very different reaction.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 10:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Buttler praised owner Goenka after Manchester Super Giants' title.
  • Social media questioned praise, linking it to Goenka's image.
  • Goenka's past controversies with LSG captains sparked speculation.
  • Article notes PR claims are unconfirmed social media speculation.

Jos Buttler's praise for Sanjiv Goenka after Manchester Super Giants' historic Hundred triumph has sparked a strong reaction on social media.

The England all-rounder, who captained Manchester Super Giants to their first-ever men's Hundred title, spoke highly of the franchise owner after the team's five-wicket win over Trent Rockets in the final at Lord's. However, some fans were quick to question the timing of the praise, with several users suggesting that the video was part of an attempt to improve Goenka's public image.

Buttler Praises Goenka After Historic Title

Manchester Super Giants completed their maiden Hundred title triumph on Sunday, defeating Trent Rockets by five wickets in the final.

Buttler, who led the side during its first season under the Manchester Super Giants name, praised Goenka after the victory. The moment was subsequently shared on social media, where it quickly attracted attention from Indian cricket fans.

The reaction was not limited to the team's title win. A section of users immediately connected Buttler's comments to the controversy surrounding Goenka and his previous association with Lucknow Super Giants.

WATCH VIDEO

'PR Stunt'? Internet Reacts

Some social media users alleged that the praise was an attempt to improve Goenka's image, particularly after his much-discussed exchange with former LSG captain KL Rahul.

One user joked, "Sanjiv Goenka be like: Aaj se Buttler mera favourite player." (Sanjiv Goenka must be thinking that Buttler is now his favourite player.)


WATCH: Buttler Praises Goenka After Title Win, Fans Drag KL Rahul Amid 'PR Stunt' Talks

Another user claimed, "This guy's PR team is working overtime ever since that incident with KL Rahul."


WATCH: Buttler Praises Goenka After Title Win, Fans Drag KL Rahul Amid 'PR Stunt' Talks

A third reaction took a more humorous route, writing, "Paneer Masala at Buttler's home today."

WATCH: Buttler Praises Goenka After Title Win, Fans Drag KL Rahul Amid 'PR Stunt' Talks

There were also fans joking about what Buttler's praise could mean for Goenka's IPL franchise. One user predicted an LSG turnaround, writing, "LSG coming, loading."


WATCH: Buttler Praises Goenka After Title Win, Fans Drag KL Rahul Amid 'PR Stunt' Talks

The reactions are, however, social media speculation. There is no evidence that the video was arranged as a PR exercise.

Goenka's Controversial LSG History

Goenka's relationship with LSG's former captains has previously attracted considerable attention.

KL Rahul's time as LSG captain ended after the 2024 season, while Rishabh Pant subsequently led the franchise. Pant later returned to Delhi Capitals, with Kuldeep Yadav moving in the opposite direction as part of the reported trade.

The changes have kept Goenka's role and his relationship with LSG's leadership under scrutiny among fans.

Against that backdrop, Buttler's public praise after Manchester Super Giants' first Hundred title was always likely to attract attention from Indian cricket fans.

For now, Buttler's comments remain a post-title appreciation of his team owner, while the "PR stunt" narrative is being driven by social media reactions rather than any confirmed development.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Jos Buttler praise Sanjiv Goenka?

Jos Buttler praised Sanjiv Goenka after captaining the Manchester Super Giants to their first-ever men's Hundred title. Goenka is the owner of the Manchester Super Giants franchise.

What was the social media reaction to Buttler's praise for Goenka?

Social media users questioned the timing of the praise, with many suggesting it was an attempt to improve Goenka's public image. Some users called it a 'PR stunt.'

What historic achievement did Jos Buttler accomplish?

Jos Buttler captained the Manchester Super Giants to their first-ever men's Hundred title. They defeated Trent Rockets by five wickets in the final at Lord's.

Why is Sanjiv Goenka's public image controversial among cricket fans?

Goenka's relationship with former Lucknow Super Giants captains, particularly KL Rahul, previously attracted significant attention. This history led fans to scrutinize Buttler's public praise.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Aug 2026 10:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jos Buttler The Hundred KL Rahul LSG Sanjiv Goenka Manchester Super Giants
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Buttler Praises Goenka After Title Win, Fans Drag KL Rahul Amid 'PR Stunt' Talks
WATCH: Buttler Praises Goenka After Title Win, Fans Drag KL Rahul Amid 'PR Stunt' Talks
Cricket
WATCH: Kapil Dev Lashes Out At School's Independence Day Event, Video Goes Viral
WATCH: Kapil Dev Lashes Out At School's Independence Day Event, Video Goes Viral
Cricket
Sanjiv Goenka's Team Wins First Title In Debut Season, Manchester Super Giants Win The Hundred
Sanjiv Goenka's Team Wins First Title In Debut Season, Manchester Super Giants Win The Hundred
Cricket
IND vs SL 1st Test Day 3: Rain Ends Play Early As India Take 178-Run Lead
IND vs SL 1st Test Day 3: Rain Ends Play Early As India Take 178-Run Lead
Advertisement

Videos

Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Chargesheet Says Death Was Suicide
Breaking News: Ujjain Mahakal Temple Panic After Current Rumour, Devotees Injured During Nag Panchami Rush
Breaking News: Ujjain Mahakal Crowd Panic Leaves 13 Injured Amid Current Rumour, Crowd Management Questions Rise9
Breaking: Sawan Monday Turns Tragic as Lakhisarai Stampede, Birbhum Fire and Ujjain Chaos Raise Alarm
Breaking News: NTA Faces Fresh Heat as NSUI Protests UGC NET Re-Exam, Demands Accountability
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget