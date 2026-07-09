India's Lucky Ground? Historic Bristol Record Offers Big Boost Ahead Of Must-Win 4th T20I

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India aims to extend its unbeaten international record at Bristol.

Indian legends Tendulkar, Dravid, Rohit scored centuries in past wins.

India won all four previous international matches at the venue.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: India head into the fourth T20I against England at the County Ground in Bristol carrying more than just hopes of staying alive in the series. The venue has long been a happy hunting ground for the Men in Blue, who remain unbeaten across all international formats there. Having won each of their four previous international matches in Bristol, India will be looking to preserve that flawless record when they take the field once again. Bristol has also witnessed some of the finest batting performances by Indian greats, making it a venue that evokes plenty of memorable moments.

Bristol: India's Happy Hunting Ground

India first played an international fixture at Bristol during the 1999 ICC World Cup against Kenya.

On that occasion, Sachin Tendulkar produced a magnificent 140, while Rahul Dravid remained unbeaten on 104 as India cruised to a commanding 94-run victory.

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Three years later, Tendulkar returned to the venue during the NatWest Series and once again dominated with the bat, scoring 113 against Sri Lanka. India posted 304 before sealing another convincing win by 63 runs.

The venue continued to bring out the best in Indian batters in 2007 during an ODI against England. Tendulkar narrowly missed out on another century, falling for 99, while Dravid anchored the innings with an unbeaten 92 as India secured a thrilling nine-run victory.

Rohit Sharma's Century Adds To Bristol Legacy

India's only previous T20I at the County Ground came in 2018 against England, and it produced yet another memorable batting performance.

Chasing 199, Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten century to guide India home with eight wickets in hand and more than an over to spare. His innings remains one of the standout T20 knocks by an Indian batter at the venue.

As India return to Bristol, the focus shifts to whether another player can emulate those iconic performances. With the team aiming to maintain its unbeaten record at the ground and keep its momentum alive, the stage is set for another potentially memorable contest.