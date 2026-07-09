India has an unbeaten record at the County Ground in Bristol across all international formats. They have won all four of their previous international matches at this venue.
India's Lucky Ground? Historic Bristol Record Offers Big Boost Ahead Of Must-Win 4th T20I
India return to Bristol aiming to extend their unbeaten international record at the venue and save their on-going T20I series against England.
- India aims to extend its unbeaten international record at Bristol.
- Indian legends Tendulkar, Dravid, Rohit scored centuries in past wins.
- India won all four previous international matches at the venue.
IND vs ENG 4th T20I: India head into the fourth T20I against England at the County Ground in Bristol carrying more than just hopes of staying alive in the series. The venue has long been a happy hunting ground for the Men in Blue, who remain unbeaten across all international formats there. Having won each of their four previous international matches in Bristol, India will be looking to preserve that flawless record when they take the field once again. Bristol has also witnessed some of the finest batting performances by Indian greats, making it a venue that evokes plenty of memorable moments.
Bristol: India's Happy Hunting Ground
India first played an international fixture at Bristol during the 1999 ICC World Cup against Kenya.
On that occasion, Sachin Tendulkar produced a magnificent 140, while Rahul Dravid remained unbeaten on 104 as India cruised to a commanding 94-run victory.
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Three years later, Tendulkar returned to the venue during the NatWest Series and once again dominated with the bat, scoring 113 against Sri Lanka. India posted 304 before sealing another convincing win by 63 runs.
The venue continued to bring out the best in Indian batters in 2007 during an ODI against England. Tendulkar narrowly missed out on another century, falling for 99, while Dravid anchored the innings with an unbeaten 92 as India secured a thrilling nine-run victory.
Rohit Sharma's Century Adds To Bristol Legacy
India's only previous T20I at the County Ground came in 2018 against England, and it produced yet another memorable batting performance.
Chasing 199, Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten century to guide India home with eight wickets in hand and more than an over to spare. His innings remains one of the standout T20 knocks by an Indian batter at the venue.
As India return to Bristol, the focus shifts to whether another player can emulate those iconic performances. With the team aiming to maintain its unbeaten record at the ground and keep its momentum alive, the stage is set for another potentially memorable contest.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is India's historical record at the County Ground in Bristol?
When did India first play an international match at Bristol, and who were the key performers?
India first played at Bristol in 1999 during the ICC World Cup against Kenya. Sachin Tendulkar scored 140, and Rahul Dravid made 104 not out, leading India to victory.
Who scored a century for India in their only previous T20I match at Bristol?
In India's only previous T20I at Bristol in 2018, Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten century. His performance guided India to an eight-wicket victory over England.
Which Indian batsmen have scored centuries at the County Ground in Bristol?
Sachin Tendulkar scored centuries in 1999 and 2002 at Bristol. Rahul Dravid (1999) and Rohit Sharma (2018) also achieved centuries at the venue.