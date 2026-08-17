WATCH: Kapil Dev Lashes Out At School's Independence Day Event, Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kapil Dev expressed frustration over disorganisation at school event.

He questioned lack of proper system and event arrangements.

He stated he would have planned his schedule differently.

His candid remarks went viral, sparking online discussion.

Former India captain Kapil Dev has expressed his frustration over the lack of proper organisation at a school event, with a video of his remarks during an Independence Day function going viral on social media.

Kapil was invited to the school for the Independence Day programme, where he addressed students and teachers. However, the former India captain appeared visibly unhappy with the way the event was organised and questioned the lack of a proper system.

Kapil Dev Questions School Authorities

In the viral video, Kapil can be seen addressing the gathering from the stage and speaking about the importance of having a proper system in place.

“There is no system here. How can something like this happen? Come on, guys, teachers are very important,” Kapil said.

He then appeared to make it clear that he would have planned his schedule differently had he known the purpose of his visit beforehand.

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Kapil Dev paaji reportedly got Furious. He was called at independence day celebration in a school where there was no fan and proper arrangements.



No proper timings and schedule. He had to wait a long and nothing was organized.



People reportedly was just having photoshoot and… pic.twitter.com/MaASjIWQUR — Sunil Gavaskar (@virender_swag) August 16, 2026

“If you had simply told me that I was coming only for a photograph, I would have given you a separate slot in my schedule. There should be some proper rules and arrangements,” he said. (If I had known the visit was only for a photograph, I would have planned a separate time for it. There should be proper procedures in place.)

Kapil's comments appeared to be directed at the organisation and planning of the event rather than the students present.

Kapil Dev's Remarks Spark Discussion Online

The video has attracted attention on social media, with viewers focusing on Kapil's candid reaction and his comments about the importance of teachers.

Several users praised the former India captain for speaking openly about the lack of organisation at the function, while others were amused by his blunt response.

Kapil has remained a prominent figure in Indian cricket even years after his retirement. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain continues to make appearances at public events and remains involved in commentary and golf.

The latest video has once again highlighted the former all-rounder's straightforward personality, with his candid reaction becoming the talking point from the school function.