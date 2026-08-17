He was unhappy with the lack of proper organization and a clear system at an Independence Day function. He questioned how the event was planned.
WATCH: Kapil Dev Lashes Out At School's Independence Day Event, Video Goes Viral
Kapil Dev's remarks at an Independence Day school event have gone viral after the former India captain questioned the lack of proper organisation.
- Kapil Dev expressed frustration over disorganisation at school event.
- He questioned lack of proper system and event arrangements.
- He stated he would have planned his schedule differently.
- His candid remarks went viral, sparking online discussion.
Former India captain Kapil Dev has expressed his frustration over the lack of proper organisation at a school event, with a video of his remarks during an Independence Day function going viral on social media.
Kapil was invited to the school for the Independence Day programme, where he addressed students and teachers. However, the former India captain appeared visibly unhappy with the way the event was organised and questioned the lack of a proper system.
Kapil Dev Questions School Authorities
In the viral video, Kapil can be seen addressing the gathering from the stage and speaking about the importance of having a proper system in place.
“There is no system here. How can something like this happen? Come on, guys, teachers are very important,” Kapil said.
He then appeared to make it clear that he would have planned his schedule differently had he known the purpose of his visit beforehand.
WATCH VIDEO
Kapil Dev paaji reportedly got Furious. He was called at independence day celebration in a school where there was no fan and proper arrangements.— Sunil Gavaskar (@virender_swag) August 16, 2026
No proper timings and schedule. He had to wait a long and nothing was organized.
People reportedly was just having photoshoot and… pic.twitter.com/MaASjIWQUR
“If you had simply told me that I was coming only for a photograph, I would have given you a separate slot in my schedule. There should be some proper rules and arrangements,” he said. (If I had known the visit was only for a photograph, I would have planned a separate time for it. There should be proper procedures in place.)
Kapil's comments appeared to be directed at the organisation and planning of the event rather than the students present.
Kapil Dev's Remarks Spark Discussion Online
The video has attracted attention on social media, with viewers focusing on Kapil's candid reaction and his comments about the importance of teachers.
Several users praised the former India captain for speaking openly about the lack of organisation at the function, while others were amused by his blunt response.
Kapil has remained a prominent figure in Indian cricket even years after his retirement. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain continues to make appearances at public events and remains involved in commentary and golf.
The latest video has once again highlighted the former all-rounder's straightforward personality, with his candid reaction becoming the talking point from the school function.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Kapil Dev frustrated at the school event?
How were Kapil Dev's remarks received online?
His video went viral, sparking discussion on social media. Many users praised his candid reaction and his comments on the importance of organization and teachers.