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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Kapil Dev Lashes Out At School's Independence Day Event, Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Kapil Dev Lashes Out At School's Independence Day Event, Video Goes Viral

Kapil Dev's remarks at an Independence Day school event have gone viral after the former India captain questioned the lack of proper organisation.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 09:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kapil Dev expressed frustration over disorganisation at school event.
  • He questioned lack of proper system and event arrangements.
  • He stated he would have planned his schedule differently.
  • His candid remarks went viral, sparking online discussion.

Former India captain Kapil Dev has expressed his frustration over the lack of proper organisation at a school event, with a video of his remarks during an Independence Day function going viral on social media.

Kapil was invited to the school for the Independence Day programme, where he addressed students and teachers. However, the former India captain appeared visibly unhappy with the way the event was organised and questioned the lack of a proper system.

Kapil Dev Questions School Authorities

In the viral video, Kapil can be seen addressing the gathering from the stage and speaking about the importance of having a proper system in place.

“There is no system here. How can something like this happen? Come on, guys, teachers are very important,” Kapil said.

He then appeared to make it clear that he would have planned his schedule differently had he known the purpose of his visit beforehand.

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“If you had simply told me that I was coming only for a photograph, I would have given you a separate slot in my schedule. There should be some proper rules and arrangements,” he said. (If I had known the visit was only for a photograph, I would have planned a separate time for it. There should be proper procedures in place.)

Kapil's comments appeared to be directed at the organisation and planning of the event rather than the students present.

Kapil Dev's Remarks Spark Discussion Online

The video has attracted attention on social media, with viewers focusing on Kapil's candid reaction and his comments about the importance of teachers.

Several users praised the former India captain for speaking openly about the lack of organisation at the function, while others were amused by his blunt response.

Kapil has remained a prominent figure in Indian cricket even years after his retirement. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain continues to make appearances at public events and remains involved in commentary and golf.

The latest video has once again highlighted the former all-rounder's straightforward personality, with his candid reaction becoming the talking point from the school function.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Kapil Dev frustrated at the school event?

He was unhappy with the lack of proper organization and a clear system at an Independence Day function. He questioned how the event was planned.

How were Kapil Dev's remarks received online?

His video went viral, sparking discussion on social media. Many users praised his candid reaction and his comments on the importance of organization and teachers.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Aug 2026 09:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Dev Viral Video Independence Day Cricket News Indian Cricket India Cricket
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