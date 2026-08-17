IND vs SL 1st Test Day 3: Rain Ends Play Early As India Take 178-Run Lead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India secured 178-run lead, bowling Sri Lanka for 284.

Rain halted play early, concluding Day 3 at Galle.

India unable to begin second innings due to rain interruption.

IND vs SL 1st Test Day 3: India tightened their grip on the first Test against Sri Lanka as Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja shared seven wickets to bowl the hosts out for 284 on Day 3 in Galle. Sri Lanka had slipped to 99/5 before Sonal Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella mounted a strong fightback, but India eventually secured a 178-run first-innings lead.

Suthar Strikes Early As Sri Lanka Lose Five

India resumed the third day after being bowled out for 462, with Sri Lanka beginning their reply under pressure.

Suthar made an immediate impact with his left-arm spin, using the new ball to extract turn and bounce from the Galle surface. He eventually finished with 4/76, while Jadeja claimed 3/57 as India's spinners did most of the damage.

Sri Lanka were reduced to 99/5 by lunch, putting India in a position where a substantial first-innings lead looked increasingly likely.

Kuldeep Yadav also contributed with an important wicket, while Shubman Gill produced an excellent catch to dismiss Kamindu Mendis.

Dinusha, Dickwella Rescue Sri Lanka

Just when Sri Lanka appeared to be heading towards a heavy collapse, Dinusha and Dickwella changed the course of the innings.

The pair added 146 runs for the sixth wicket, taking advantage of the older and softer ball. Their partnership prevented India from securing an even bigger lead and also took Sri Lanka beyond the possibility of being forced to follow on.

Dinusha completed his maiden Test century, scoring 100 off 168 balls with four fours and two sixes. Dickwella contributed 80, but missed out on his first Test hundred.

India eventually broke the partnership when Prasidh Krishna dismissed Dickwella, before Jadeja returned to remove Dinusha soon after the latter reached his century.

Jadeja Completes 350 Test Wickets

Jadeja's three-wicket haul also brought a major personal milestone.

The all-rounder completed 350 Test wickets by dismissing Keshara Nuwantha, becoming only the ninth spinner and 28th bowler overall to reach the landmark in Test cricket.

Jadeja then struck again, trapping Dinusha on the crease shortly after his century.

Suthar completed his four-wicket haul by dismissing Lahiru Kumara, bringing Sri Lanka's innings to an end at 284.

India Take 178-Run Lead

Sri Lanka's 284 left India with a 178-run first-innings advantage.

The lead could have been even greater had Dinusha and Dickwella not produced their determined sixth-wicket stand. Sri Lanka's recovery also ensured India did not have the opportunity to enforce the follow-on.

With rain already affecting the Test across the first three days, the time lost could become an important factor in India's attempt to force a result.

India's strong first-innings total, followed by seven wickets from Suthar and Jadeja, has nevertheless left the visitors in a commanding position heading into the remainder of the Test.